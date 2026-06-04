Tampa Bay Physical Therapy Practice Sale Reflects Continued Demand for Established Healthcare Providers

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A multi-location physical therapy practice based in St. Petersburg and serving the Tampa Bay area has been acquired by a nation-leading physical therapy platform.

Multi-location physical therapy practice has been acquired by a nation-leading physical therapy platform.

Founded by two physical therapists who focused on delivering high-quality therapy and strong service, the practice grew into a respected provider in the Tampa Bay market, with multiple locations and more than 20 years of operating history. As the sellers began exploring an exit strategy, their focus was on finding a path that would support the future of the practice, preserve continuity for patients, and create stability for their team.

"If you want the synopsis of my experience with Viking, then it is this: these guys are great, they do what they say, prioritize your best interests in helping close the deal, and I would hire them again in an instant," one of the sellers said. "My partner and I were very pleased."

Viking worked with the sellers to identify a buyer that understood the market the practice served and could offer an exit strategy that aligned with the goals of two practicing Physical Therapists. Just as important, the transaction was structured with an understanding of the people behind the business, including the physical therapists and broader staff whose continued roles were a key priority for the sellers.

"Delivering strong outcomes for founder-led healthcare businesses like this is a point of pride for Viking," said Larry Lawson II, President, Viking Florida Division. "Christian, Robert, and Max remained focused on aligning all parties and executing a smooth process that achieved our clients' goals."

Christian Aunspaugh, Robert Lugo, and Max Riox of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions represented the sellers in the transaction.

"This was a much longer and more detailed process than I ever imagined," the seller said. "Viking took us through everything, explained everything to us so we could understand what we were signing and agreeing to, and they protected our company, our staff, and my partner and me so we received everything we agreed upon throughout the closing."

The deal highlights a broader reality in healthcare M&A. Buyers continue to pursue established, founder-led practices that offer a strong care model, a loyal patient base, experienced staff, and a meaningful presence in attractive regional markets. In this case, the company's underlying strengths, the strategic fit with the buyer, and the sellers' desire to support their team all contributed to a successful outcome.

For founders in healthcare and other service-based industries, the sale is a reminder that exit planning is not only about valuation. For many owners, it is also about finding a buyer who understands the business, values the team already in place, and can carry the company forward in a way that makes sense for employees, patients, and the founders themselves.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions Florida Division

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, with offices strategically located throughout Florida, supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and Tampa, FL. The firm boasts 18 offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past three decades, Viking has successfully sold over 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio of nearly four times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmerger.com to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or to access more information regarding selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions