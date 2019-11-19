Tampa Bay Software CEOs Launch Website & Host Quarterly Meeting at Accusoft

"The infrastructure in Tampa Bay is growing, and we want to fuel that change. By bringing together a group of software CEOs right here in the bay area, we can work together on initiatives that will help us attract and retain top tech-talent, build a tech-friendly community, and learn from each other," said Jack Berlin, CEO at Accusoft.

TBSC meets quarterly to discuss top initiatives. On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, TBSC convened at Accusoft's headquarters for its quarterly meeting. The group discussed pooling resources for philanthropic efforts in the area and building a unified tech community in Tampa. The group's next meeting will be held at AgileThought in February 2020. Learn more about TBSC on the new website .

About TBSC:

The Tampa Bay Software CEO (TBSC) group was created to unify Tampa Bay's top leaders in technology. Together, TBSC members collaborate, share ideas, and discover innovative ways to partner. Tampa Bay is a great location for up-and-coming techies. It's a diverse, vibrant, and attractive location for people of all ages. TBSC strives to promote the area, not only to attract top talent, but to emphasize Tampa Bay's growing potential to be the next technology hub in America. TBSC brings together the senior leaders in technology. As a part of Tampa Bay Tech , TBSC strives to make the tech industry and the Tampa Bay community a better place. Learn more at https://www.tampasoftwareceos.com/ .

About Accusoft:

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc™ Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com .

