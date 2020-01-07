Tampa CEO Chosen to Join National Addiction Association's Board of Directors

Robin received her Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University, a Masters Degree in Administration from Springfield College and a Masters Degree in Mental Health Counseling from Capella University. Robin is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, a Master Certified Addiction Professional in the state of Florida, a National Certified Counselor and a Certified Clinical Trauma Professional. She has served on an Addiction Advisory Board for The Joint Commission, has been featured in Tampa Bay Medical News and is a contributing author for the first textbook on Food Addiction, Processed Food Addiction.

Formed in 1978 by industry leaders and organizations at the forefront of addiction service, The National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP) serves as the vision and voice for the industry. NAATP is a nonprofit professional society of top treatment providers throughout the continuum of care and provides to its members clinical and operational resources as well as law and policy advocacy.

Founded in 1987, Turning Point of Tampa, Inc. provides affordable treatment options for adult men and women for Addiction and Eating Disorders, as well as Co-Occurring Disorders. Licensed by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and Accredited by the Joint Commission, Turning Point of Tampa is focused on 12-Step oriented quality care on one campus.

SOURCE Turning Point of Tampa

