Tampa General Becomes First Hospital in Florida to Join Attorney General Ashley Moody's 100% Club to Combat Human Trafficking

General Moody Visited TGH on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) welcomed Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody this morning to raise awareness for human trafficking and urge Floridians to join the fight to end this crime. During her visit, General Moody announced Tampa General is the first hospital in the state of Florida to join the 100 Percent Club. The initiative led by General Moody reflects the commitment of TGH to help put an end to human trafficking.

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody visited Tampa General Hospital on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Jan. 11, 2024, to raise awareness for human trafficking and urge Floridians to join the fight to end this crime. During her visit, General Moody announced Tampa General is the first hospital in the state of Florida to join the 100 Percent Club, a partnership between organizations and the Florida Ofﬁce of the Attorney General to raise awareness of the signs of human trafﬁcking.

"Patients across the state and the nation turn to Tampa General Hospital for world-class care. The care we provide at TGH often extends beyond the walls of our hospital to ensure our patients are safe and have access to basic necessities. Our team can also play an important role in putting an end to human trafficking. Through information and training, we're working to equip our team with the knowledge to act when we come across a victim and engage law enforcement to respond," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "We're proud to partner with Attorney General Ashley Moody on this important effort, and I am grateful to our team for taking the initiative to join the 100 Percent Club, further elevating our care for the patients and communities we serve."

January 11 marks National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. According to the U.S. Department of State, there are an estimated 27.6 million victims of human trafficking worldwide at any given time. On the state level, General Moody is leading the effort to stop human trafficking with resources, training, communications and partnerships.

"Human trafficking harms victims in various ways—with most seeking medical care at some point during their captivity. That is why it is so important that doctors, nurses and medical staff know how to spot and report human trafficking," said General Moody. "I am pleased to announce on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day that we have added our first Florida hospital to our 100 Percent Club, and the staff at Tampa General Hospital will now be trained to be our eyes and ears to help victims escape captivity. TGH's proactive stance sets a powerful precedent in our collective efforts to protect victims, stop trafficking and prosecute traffickers."

The 100 Percent Club is a partnership between organizations and the Florida Ofﬁce of the Attorney General to raise awareness for the signs of human trafﬁcking through education and training.

Human trafficking is a major public health threat, and victims often have a strong need for health care, which is typically delayed until health issues become severe or is denied altogether. The health problems commonly found in human trafficking victims are often associated with deprivation of food and sleep, extreme stress, hazards of travel, violence and hazardous work. Through education and training, health care providers and team members are more likely to recognize and report signs of human trafficking.

In 2023, Tampa General proactively reached out to General Moody's office to obtain resources to support training and education of providers and team members on human trafficking. Soon after, TGH joined the 100 Percent Club, signaling its commitment to play an active role to stop human trafficking.

In less than one month, 464 team members at Tampa General have completed the training, and hundreds more are registered to participate. Visitors at Tampa General will find displays and information throughout the hospital this month to learn more about the signs of human trafficking and where to find help. These efforts mark the start of a long-term partnership between Tampa General Hospital and General Moody to raise awareness, rescue victims and put an end to human trafficking.

To report human trafficking in Florida, General Moody encourages the public to call: 1 (855) FLA-SAFE.

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care.

