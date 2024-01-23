Tampa General Hospital Among Top 20 Largest Hospitals in the Nation; Recognized on Becker's Hospital Review's Largest Hospitals and Health Systems List

Tampa General's rapid expansion increases access across Florida to one of the nation's leading academic health systems.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) ranks 17th in size nationally, making it one of the largest hospitals in the nation, according to the 2023 Becker's Hospital Review "100 Largest Hospitals and Health Systems in the U.S." list. Through Tampa General's vast network of top-tier academic researchers, providers, specialists and team members, patients receive best-in-class care at one of the nation's leading academic and research health systems.

Tampa General is one of four hospitals in Florida included among the top 20 hospitals on the list, which features 60 hospitals and 40 health systems nationwide.

"Patients turn to Tampa General to care for some of the most complex health care challenges. That's because we've invested in the best technologies, the most skilled providers and state-of-the-art facilities to deliver the world-class care our region demands," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "We are honored to be recognized by Becker's for our continued efforts to expand access to exceptional care and transform care across our state and beyond."

Tampa General Hospital's main campus in downtown Tampa offers 1,040 beds to care for patients. The rapidly expanding academic health system now encompasses six hospitals — an academic medical center, three community hospitals, a behavioral health hospital and a dedicated rehabilitation hospital – and more than 150 care locations throughout Hillsborough, Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. The network is supported by nearly 14,000 team members with the recent acquisition of the Bravera Health network and its affiliated care locations in Citrus and Hernando Counties.

TGH North was formed earlier this month with Tampa General's acquisition of the Bravera Health network. This includes three hospitals in Citrus and Hernando counties, as well as services, clinical operations and team members.

Plans for future expansion were announced in December, when the City of Tampa approved the rezoning on Davis Islands for the construction of a 13-story Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion, which will add an additional 144 patient beds and 32 operating suites, increased intensive care unit (ICU) capacity and space for education and training, emergency response and sterile processing, along with two floors reserved for future growth.

"We're experiencing a rapid transformation at Tampa General to realize our vision of expanding access to world-class care across the state," said Stacey Brandt, Tampa General's executive vice president and chief administrative officer. "This level of growth necessitates creative thinking, pushing boundaries and reimagining the status quo, which is not always an easy feat in health care. Our team's tireless work on these fronts, combined with their dedication to our future as a system, are the basis for this recognition, and I am proud of all we continue to achieve and advance together."

This recognition follows other recent accolades for Tampa General Hospital, including Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals, Forbes' America's Best-in-State Employers and Newsweek's Best Cancer Hospitals. This recognition by Becker's Hospital Review further solidifies Tampa General's position as a leader in health care and underscores the system's dedication to providing exceptional care to patients in the region.

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital business news and analysis for the healthcare industry. Tampa General and the rest of this year's "100 Largest Hospitals and Health Systems in the U.S." are profiled online here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Senior Communications Specialist

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital