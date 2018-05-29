Tampa General Hospital and GE Healthcare Partner for Next Level Care Coordination

Tampa General Hospital joins a growing ecosystem of such artificial-intelligence-based centers including The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and Humber River Hospital in Toronto. TGH has set aside 9,000-square feet for the Center, which will open in 2019.

The center will be powered by GE's Wall of Analytics, which continually examines data that recommends actions to reduce delays in patient progression, predict and prevent risk, and balance staff workload. The magic of the center is the combination of artificial and human intelligence to help caregivers achieve more efficient hospital operations.

The center will house staff members from different hospital departments that will use the artificial intelligence data to improve patient transports, reduce patient wait times, enhance the coordination of services and speed up the discharge process.

"We want to leverage this system to improve efficiency and shorten the time patients are in the hospital by better managing their care," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "This technology will help to reach our goal of providing coordinated patient care after they leave the hospital. We are excited to be working with GE on this project. We believe in GE."

"Tampa General will be a great partner. They are a highly aligned and focused organization. We expect that will translate to both speed to patient impact and innovation," adds Jeff Terry of GE Healthcare. "We're honored to have Tampa General Hospital join GE's command center community."

Tampa General Hospital, a 1010-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. Advancing medicine through innovation, Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, an 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a state-certified spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation center. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Contact:

TGH:

John Dunn

813.844.7357

jdunn@tgh.org

GE Healthcare:

Jennifer Fox

414.530.3027

Jennifer.r.fox@ge.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tampa-general-hospital-and-ge-healthcare-partner-for-next-level-care-coordination-300655882.html

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

Related Links

http://www.tgh.org

