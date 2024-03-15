Tampa General Hospital Celebrates Revitalized Bayshore Fitness Trail, Bringing New Opportunities for Residents and Visitors to Exercise and Enjoy Tampa's Beauty

TampaWell teams up with the City of Tampa and Hill Ward Henderson to inspire health and wellness and promote physical fitness.

TAMPA, Fla., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from Tampa General Hospital, the City of Tampa and Hill Ward Henderson cut the ribbon today on the new Bayshore Fitness Trail, inviting residents and visitors to enjoy the upgraded path and new fitness equipment at the community landmark.

Intended to inspire a new era of health and wellness for Tampa Bay residents, the revitalization of the Bayshore Fitness Trail is an initiative of TampaWell, an activation from Tampa General Hospital, in partnership with the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Division. The new equipment and renovation were made possible by Hill Ward Henderson.

"We're on a mission to strengthen the health and wellness of our region by increasing access to fitness opportunities and resources that foster a healthy lifestyle. We're grateful to have the partnership of our city leaders and business community to make this vision become a reality," said Tampa General Hospital President and CEO John Couris. "With the new equipment along the Bayshore Fitness Trail and the instructional videos, area residents and visitors have more opportunities to be active, which can help prevent illness and chronic health conditions."

TampaWell, launched in 2022 by Tampa General in partnership with the City of Tampa, is a revolutionary health and wellness initiative with the goal of making Tampa the ultimate wellness destination in the United States. The mission of TampaWell is to empower communities and transform lives.

"The Bayshore Trail embodies Tampa's charm: a scenic path offering stunning views and a space for exercise and socializing. We are excited to see this new fitness equipment offered to our residents and visitors alike," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. "It's a symbol of unity, with TampaWell, Hill Ward Henderson, and the City of Tampa working together to maintain and improve this area for the greater good, and overall health and well-being of our community."

Through efforts like the revitalization of the Bayshore Fitness Trail revealed today or the community garden opened last month, TampaWell develops and promotes opportunities to engage the public in activities that can reduce chronic disease and lower hospital readmissions.

"Hill Ward Henderson is pleased to be joining with the City of Tampa and Tampa General Hospital in support of this wellness and recreation initiative, and to upgrade and restore the Bayshore Fitness Trail," said R. James "Jim" Robbins, Jr., managing shareholder of Hill Ward Henderson. "We are very proud to be a part of this effort along Tampa's signature landmark for all to use and enjoy for years to come."

Bayshore's beautiful waterfront has been a favorite path for walkers, joggers and runners for decades. The upgrades revealed today include brand-new fitness equipment, such as agility ladders and exercise pads. New signage welcomes residents and visitors to the trail. QR codes featured on signs throughout the trail connect users to a series of videos that offer step-by-step exercises for individuals of all physical abilities.

Hill Ward Henderson, a prominent law firm based in Downtown Tampa and Clearwater initially funded the Bayshore Fitness Trail in 2013. Being Tampa-based and having so many families, friends and clients of the firm already enjoying Bayshore regularly, they wanted to help build a more organized fitness trail for all to enjoy.

