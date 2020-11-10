Tampa General Hospital CEO John Couris Named to Florida Council of 100, Recognized as One of Florida's Most Influential Leaders

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Couris, Tampa General Hospital president and CEO, is one of the newest members of The Florida Council of 100, a private, not-for-profit organization comprised of Florida business leaders representing more than 100 companies and a half a million employees in the Sunshine State. Members who receive this nomination have been recognized for great achievements in their chosen profession, have shown commitment to state public policy issues and demonstrated the personal qualities of character, personality, and leadership.

The Florida Council of 100 was founded in 1961 and was the first organization of its kind in the United States. The Council's mission is to improve the quality of life and economic well-being of all Floridians through the relentless pursuit of better, business-driven public policy. Council members work closely with state government, federal and local officials to keep them apprised of the key issues relevant to the residents of Florida. The recommendations and improvements made by Council members enhance state policies and programs resulting in improvements to the daily lives of Florida's citizens.

Couris joins peers of other high-level civic leaders from around the state. "It is exciting to come together as civic and business leaders and impact change, making a difference across the state of Florida. I am humbled to be joining this group of dynamic innovators," said Couris. "I'm looking forward to learning and participating with the entire team to benefit not only Tampa General Hospital, but all citizens of Florida."

Additionally, Couris was also recently named to Influence Florida Magazine's 2020 list of "The Influence 100: The Most Influential People in Florida Politics" and Florida Trend magazine's Florida 500.

This dual recognition follows one of Couris' and Tampa General's most challenging years amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Influence 100 commended Couris for his passion, efficiency, problem solving, and innovation along with the integral role he played in helping Florida safely re-open following the state's COVID-19 surge.

The Florida 500, a special section created by Florida Trend magazine, recognized Couris as one of the 500 most influential executives across different economic sectors throughout the state of Florida. Selection of the 500 executives recognized on this year's list was based on a year-long research initiative and spans more than 60 business categories.

"I'm humbled by both of these extraordinary distinctions in leadership, influence and innovation," said Couris. "It is a great honor to be recognized in 2020 – a year that brought unique challenges none of us could have imagined, particularly in the health sector. This acknowledgement is a testament to the hard work and high-quality performance of the entire Tampa General team."

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1006-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

