Tampa General Hospital Earns Region's Only Accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology

The certification from the Surgical Review Corporation embodies the academic health system's commitment to continuous achievements in innovative care and improved patient outcomes.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) today announced its accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology through the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), a nonprofit, patient safety organization that develops and administers best-in-class accreditation programs for hospitals, freestanding outpatient facilities and medical professionals throughout the world.

"Tampa General strives to drive innovation to provide world-class care and enhance patient safety," said Dr. Emad Mikhail, director of Gynecology at Tampa General and associate professor and director of the Division of Gynecology in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "Minimally invasive gynecological surgeries are associated with less blood loss during the procedure and less postoperative pain, which can translate into faster healing and recovery. It has been a tremendous benefit for women's gynecological surgery and we are honored by this accreditation."

In partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Tampa General's Women's Institute offers a comprehensive gynecologic center providing a full range of women's health services, from routine obstetrics and gynecology to more complex pelvic floor reconstruction, gynecologic cancer, fetal surgery and complex endometriosis. The team includes board-certified physicians who specialize in minimally invasive surgery. As an academic health system and a nationally recognized leader in high-risk obstetrics, Tampa General offers access to the highest level of women's and infant care in virtually every medical subspecialty.

"This recognition is made possible by the continued collaboration, care and commitment of our physicians, nurses and ancillary care providers," said Melissa Golombek, vice president of the TGH Children's Hospital and Women's Institute. "Tampa General Hospital's Women's Institute offers a full complement of women's medical services, including the highest level of care in virtually every subspecialty. We commend the team for their tireless work and the focus on high-quality care that makes achievements like the Center of Excellence accreditation possible."

As a program of the Surgical Review Corporation, the Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology identifies surgeons and facilities worldwide who perform minimally invasive gynecological procedures and achieve defined standards for patient safety and care quality. The accreditation is designed to help improve patient outcomes from reduced trauma, lower risk of infection, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery periods.

Earlier this year, Tampa General's minimally invasive surgery team completed an extensive assessment and inspection process to meet the nonprofit patient safety organization's evidenced-based standards and requirements, including surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment.

In 2022, Tampa General Hospital received accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic-Assisted Surgery from the Surgical Review Corporation. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Florida and the ninth highest-ranked hospital in the United States for Obstetrics & Gynecology by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-2024. TGH remains the only Baby-Friendly® designated birth facility in Hillsborough County, was listed on Newsweek's list of Best Maternity Hospitals 2023 for the third consecutive year and is the only hospital in Hillsborough County identified as a Blue Distinction Centers+ health care facility by Blue Cross Blue Shield for expertise and efficiency in maternity care.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT USF HEALTH

USF Health's mission is to envision and implement the future of health. It is the partnership of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the College of Nursing, the College of Public Health, the Taneja College of Pharmacy, the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, the Biomedical Sciences Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs, and USF Health's multispecialty physicians' group. The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News & World Report's national university rankings than USF. For more information, visit health.usf.edu.

