Video: USF Athletics and Tampa General Hospital Unveil New Football Uniforms Featuring Tampa General Hospital Patch

The reveal marks the debut of a landmark partnership establishing Tampa General as the first jersey patch sponsor in Florida collegiate athletics history.

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital(TGH) and the University of South Florida Athletics today unveiled the Bulls' new football uniforms, featuring a Tampa General Hospital logo patch prominently displayed on the jersey for the first time. The reveal caps a landmark, multi-year partnership announced in April that makes Tampa General the first jersey patch sponsor among Florida college athletics programs and one of the first collegiate jersey partnerships nationally with a health care provider.

The moment was captured as Tampa General's Aeromed helicopter landed on the flagship academic medical center's helipad on Davis Islands, where USF Football players joined members of Tampa General's clinical team for the reveal — a nod to more than 25 years of partnership between the two organizations and Tampa General's role as the exclusive hospital-based health care provider for USF Athletics.

You can watch the full uniform reveal video here: https://vimeo.com/tghcares/uniformpatch

The Bulls' new uniforms will make their on-field debut Sept. 5, when USF Football, presented by Tampa General, opens the 2026 season against Florida International University at Raymond James Stadium.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, Florida's premier academic health system, is a 1,530-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning Florida. As the only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care center serving 23 counties, Tampa General delivers world-class care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, the academic health system has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2026 America's Best Large Employers ranked as the Tampa Bay region's #1 employer in the healthcare category for the sixth year in a row, and among the top five in the state of Florida, in the 2025 Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the area's safety-net hospital, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2024, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $289.1 million in the form of healthcare for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is recognized as one of the leading adult solid organ transplant centers in the nation and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General has a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Karen Barrera

Senior Director, MarComm, Media & Partnerships

(813) 928-1603 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital