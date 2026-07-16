Tampa General Hospital First in the Nation to Sign Nutrition Pledge

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins visited Tampa

General to celebrate commitment to food as medicine.

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins joined John Couris, president and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center | Tampa General, and Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian at Tampa General Hospital today to celebrate TGH's commitment to food as medicine. During the visit, Couris signed the Make Hospital Food Healthy Again pledge, establishing Tampa General as the first hospital in the nation to formally commit to putting nutrition at the center of care.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins joined John Couris, president and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center | Tampa General, and Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian at Tampa General Hospital today to celebrate TGH’s commitment to food as medicine.

"Here at Tampa General, we know that food is medicine. What our patients eat directly impacts their health, their recovery and their long-term wellness. By introducing patients to world-class, nutrient-dense, wholesome meals during their stay, we're not only accelerating recovery, but we're giving them the best possible chance at the best possible outcomes. We're also establishing a foundation for healthy eating long after discharge," said Couris. "It's a true privilege to welcome Secretary Kennedy and Secretary Rollins to witness this transformation in action. We're grateful for their efforts to spotlight the good work of this team and lead the nation in elevating the quality of food served in hospitals."

"Hospitals exist to heal people, and the food they serve should help patients recover — not contribute to the chronic disease that brought so many there in the first place," said Secretary Kennedy. "That's why the Trump administration launched the Make Hospital Food Healthier Pledge. Every patient deserves real, nutritious food that supports healing. I commend Tampa General Hospital for leading by example and encourage every hospital to join us."

"Real food starts with America's farmers and ranchers, who produce the safest, most abundant food supply in the world," said Secretary Rollins. "President Trump has made it clear that making America healthy again begins with putting wholesome, American-grown food back at the center of our institutions. USDA is proud to partner with Secretary Kennedy and HHS to ensure more wholesome, nutrient-dense food reaches our schools, hospitals, and communities. We are thrilled Tampa General is joining this pledge, because when we connect patients and families with American-grown foods, we strengthen public health while supporting the hardworking producers who make it all possible."

Several years ago, Tampa General embarked on a journey to revolutionize hospital food service with a new menu. In partnership with Chef Zakarian, TGH launched a new world-class menu inspired by the Mediterranean diet, rooted in science and crafted for flavor, balance and recovery.

Chef Zakarian developed the menu in collaboration with Dr. Tanuja Sharma, TGH Medical Director of Integrative Medicine and Arts. Together, they created a dining experience where culinary excellence meets evidence-based nutrition.

"Every meal served in a hospital is an opportunity to nourish, to heal and to inspire healthier habits that last well beyond a patient's stay," said Chef Zakarian. "At Tampa General, we've shown that nutritious food can also be vibrant, delicious and deeply satisfying. It's an honor to partner with a health system that understands food is an essential part of medicine and is setting a new standard for hospitals across the country."

Tampa General's new hospital menu follows clear procurement standards that align directly with the Make Hospital Food Healthy Again Pledge. There are no added or artificial sweeteners and no processed foods. The menu prioritizes whole foods, organic produce, and locally grown and harvested products.

As one of the nation's premier academic health systems, Tampa General Hospital is committed to delivering world-class care, from advanced medicine to the food that fuels recovery. Tampa General's focus on patient nutrition is one example of how the academic health system is reimagining care at every level, blending cutting-edge science with whole-person healing.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, Florida's premier academic health system, is a 1,530-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning Florida. As the only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care center serving 23 counties, Tampa General delivers world-class care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, the academic health system has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2026 America's Best Large Employers ranked as the Tampa Bay region's #1 employer in the healthcare category for the sixth year in a row, and among the top five in the state of Florida, in the 2025 Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the area's safety-net hospital, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2024, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $289.1 million in the form of healthcare for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is recognized as one of the leading adult solid organ transplant centers in the nation and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General has a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Assistant Manager

Publications & Physician Communications

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital