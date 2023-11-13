Tampa General Hospital Foundation Receives $5 Million Gift from Blake Casper to Support New Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion

Casper's gift will help Tampa General Hospital build a new, state-of-the-art pavilion, part of a visionary campaign to transform the hospital into an epicenter of health and healing

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) today announced a generous $5 million gift from longstanding supporter and TGH Board member Blake Casper and his family to the TGH Foundation, which will support the construction of the planned, new on-campus Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion at the academic health system's flagship campus on Davis Islands. Casper's contribution ignited the TGH Foundation's five-year capital campaign, "Elevating Excellence," which with an ambitious $100 million goal will fund the expansion, technologies and programs that will continue transforming the academic health system and the region's healthcare landscape.

"We are deeply appreciative of Blake's unwavering dedication to the advancement of Tampa General, both as a community advocate and as a leader on our Board of Directors," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "Our organization has experienced significant growth over the last several years thanks to the support of Blake and his fellow board members and our journey is just getting started. This exceptional gift will provide meaningful support to our team as we pivot from foundational to transformational work as one of the country's leading academic health systems."

Casper, a multi-generation Tampa Bay native, is a devoted advocate for the community. He joined the Florida Health Sciences Center Board of Directors in 2015, currently chairing the Finance Committee, and previously served as the chair of the Investment Committee. In October, Casper was elected to the role of Vice Chairman and Treasurer. He is CEO of the Caspers Company, a hospitality management organization that owns, operates and supports hospitality concepts, including hotels, clubs, full and quick-service restaurants, and behavioral health clinics. Caspers Company also specializes in residential and commercial design services.

The Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion is a cornerstone of TGH's Master Facility Plan. This visionary $550 million capital commitment is already transforming patient care and creating a new epicenter of innovation, health and healing in Tampa Bay. As part of the Plan, the new 13-floor pavilion will include 136 additional in-patient beds, a shell floor to allow for future growth, and a new education and conference center.

"Tampa General Hospital holds a special place in my heart, and I know the same can be said by so many throughout our community," said Casper. "As a board member, I have been especially fortunate to witness the remarkable care and dedication of their team across the entire health system. As someone who entrusts the health of my own family to TGH, this gift is our way of giving back and ensuring the organization is well positioned to continue driving excellence, innovation, and the well-being of our community in the future."

"On behalf of the Tampa General Hospital Foundation, I express our sincere gratitude to Blake and the Casper family," said Frann Leppla, the Foundation's senior vice president of development and chief philanthropy officer. "This gift will allow us to continue executing our commitment to delivering world-class care to our patients and we are honored to work closely with Blake as a partner in creating tomorrow's Tampa General."

Announced in September 2021, Tampa General's comprehensive Master Facility Plan is the largest in the hospital's history and is the strategic cornerstone to the academic health system's commitment to developing Tampa Bay's first medical and research district to serve the region's increasing health care needs.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Senior Communications Specialist

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital