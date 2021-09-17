Tampa General Hospital Improves Access to Cancer Care and Treatment in the Riverview Area

"Our new location will provide easier access to the same excellent care provided by our cancer experts on-site at Tampa General's main hospital campus, as well as important infusion treatments for cancer," said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, chief of oncology at CCSF and senior vice president of oncology services and network development at TGH.

Tampa General Hospital and the Cancer Center of South Florida formed a new alliance in May of 2020, enabling cancer patients in Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast to receive the world-class care and complex services that a major academic medical center provides right in their own back yard.

Patients of the new TGH Cancer Institute Riverview location can be connected now to higher levels of care. "Having served in several committees for national cancer organizations, I realized the importance of improving access to cancer care by bringing state-of-the-art and compassionate care close to home. Patients in the Riverview area will now be able to receive comprehensive evaluations from multidisciplinary panels of TGH experts, have access to a broader array of cutting-edge cancer clinical trials, and benefit from new services such as palliative and supportive care and genetic counseling from Tampa General," said Dr. Eduardo M. Sotomayor, director of the TGH Cancer Institute.

TGH Cancer Institute's cancer specialists will provide on-site appointments. Initially, Dr. Mayer Fishman, a nationally recognized expert in the treatment of genitourinary malignancies, will be seeing patients at the Riverview location. He brings a wealth of experience in the treatment of kidney, bladder, prostate, testicular and urethral cancer and in providing second opinions, consultations, and treatments of complex tumors.

The infusion center at the new TGH Cancer Institute Riverview location offers eight infusion bays and one private room in a medically advanced environment that features natural light and soothing colors to promote a serene setting for patient treatment. "Patients receiving infusion treatments can be with us for several hours and as part of our compassionate and whole approach to patient care, we have created a space that supports the healing process," said Sotomayor.

TGH Cancer Institute Riverview is the second new outpatient clinic coming from the Tampa General and CCSF partnership.

In addition to cancer care and treatment, Tampa General Hospital opened Tampa General Medical Group (TGMG) North Riverview in May 2021, an adjacent family medicine office with two family care practitioners accepting new patients. TGMG is an affiliate of Tampa General Hospital and includes physicians specializing in family medicine, cardiology, digestive disorders, endocrinology, hepatology (liver disease), internal medicine, organ transplantation, pediatrics and surgery. TGMG physicians provide care and several locations throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit https://www.tgmg.org/.

Building on the achievements of the Tampa General Hospital oncology program – rated among the top 10 percent for cancer care in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report's 2021-2022 rankings – the new Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute provides comprehensive care via groundbreaking therapies and advanced diagnostic imaging tools. Through the TGH Cancer Institute, the academic medical center's cancer physicians will offer a highly coordinated range of multidisciplinary specialties such as hematologic malignancies, stem cell and cellular therapies, neuro-oncology, thoracic, breast, colorectal, urologic, and gynecologic oncology.

Advanced subspecialties will be offered as well, including liver and hepatobiliary oncology, otolaryngology (ear, nose, and throat) and genitourinary (reproductive system and genitourinary tract). In addition to a multidisciplinary approach, the TGH Cancer Institute will continue to strongly emphasize compassionate and personalized care that focuses on the whole patient. Locations include TGH Cancer Institute on the main hospital campus, TGH Cancer Institute East Coast and TGH Cancer Institute Riverview. For more information about TGH Cancer Institute, visit www.tgh.org/cancer.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

