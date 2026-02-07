Tampa General Hospital Launches New Podcast to Cut Through Health Care Confusion and Empower Consumers

The podcast, featuring health care experts from across the country, offers practical guidance through straight talk to empower consumers to make more informed decisions about their own care.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) today announced the launch of "Give It to Me Straight, Doc," a bold new video podcast designed to demystify the U.S. health care system and empower listeners to become more informed — and more savvy — health care consumers.

Tampa General Hospital has launched a bold new video podcast designed to demystify the U.S. health care system and empower listeners to become more informed and more savvy health care consumers. The podcast blends human-centered storytelling with honest, hard-hitting conversations and is hosted by veteran health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani, (left). Dr. Mark Moseley, president of USF Tampa General (right), is the first guest talking about the importance of patient-provider relationships.

As the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Tampa General is uniquely positioned to translate academic expertise into real-world guidance. The podcast will feature voices from across the academic medical community: clinicians, researchers and faculty who are shaping the future of health care.

The podcast, produced in partnership with Parker Street, the digital creative agency affiliated with WFLA-TV in Tampa, tackles the confusion, complexity and frustration many Americans experience when trying to get the care they need. Through real‑life examples, expert insights and straightforward conversations, "Give It to Me Straight, Doc" provides practical tools to help people navigate the medical maze and take control of their health journeys. New episodes will be available twice monthly.

"Health care in America is incredibly complex — and patients often feel overwhelmed," said John Couris, president and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center | Tampa General Hospital. "As an academic health system, our work with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine ensures that we are not only delivering world-class care today but also shaping the future of medicine. This podcast is an extension of that commitment — bridging academic expertise and public education so people can make informed decisions with confidence."

Hosted by veteran health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani, formerly of Yahoo Finance, the podcast blends human-centered storytelling with honest, hard-hitting conversations about the realities of the U.S. health care system. The debut episode explores the "triangle of care" — the interconnected roles of providers, insurers and pharmacies — and how those relationships shape a patient's experience.

"As a reporter, I've spent my career covering the forces that shape health care in this country," Khemlani said. "But most people don't see what happens behind the curtain — the systems, incentives and invisible hands that determine how and when they receive care. This podcast is about pulling that curtain back so listeners can make informed choices and advocate for themselves and their loved ones."

The podcast aligns with Florida Health Sciences Center | Tampa General's academic mission to advance health literacy, strengthen patient engagement and translate leading-edge science into practical, accessible knowledge for the public. Topics in upcoming episodes include what's broken in the U.S. health system, choosing the right care with confidence and how and why patients must play an active role in their own care.

"Education is one of the most powerful tools in health care," Couris added. "If we want people to thrive, they must have the knowledge, clarity and confidence to participate fully. This podcast is one more way we're fulfilling our promise to guide and support them every step of the way."

Listeners can access all episodes of "Give It to Me Straight, Doc" by downloading or following these channels:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

WFLA News Channel 8 streaming app

YouTube

TGH.org

TGH social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)

