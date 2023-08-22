Tampa General Hospital, Lifepoint Behavioral Health and USF Health Break Ground on New Behavioral Health Hospital, Expanding Access for Floridians to World-Class Mental Health Services

Upon completion, the new facility will meet the state's growing demands for mental health services while serving as an integral part of the Tampa Medical and Research District.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of Tampa General Hospital (TGH), Lifepoint Behavioral Health and USF Health were joined by elected officials, board members and other key stakeholders Monday to break ground on the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital, a new four-story hospital in the heart of Tampa's Medical and Research District. The TGH Behavioral Health Hospital, which is expected to open in late 2024, will be the first and only freestanding academic medical behavioral health hospital in Florida.

Pictured from left to right: Marty Mann, Steve Harris, Drew Graham, Russ Bailey, John Couris, Dr. Charles Lockwood, Dr. Ryan Wagoner, Kelly Cullen, Mark Runyon, Dr. Glenn Currier Leaders of Tampa General Hospital (TGH), Lifepoint Behavioral Health and USF Health were joined by board members and other key stakeholders on Aug. 21, 2023 to break ground on the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital, a new four-story hospital in the heart of Tampa’s Medical and Research District.

"As the community continues its trajectory of unprecedented growth, the demand for mental and behavioral health services is higher than ever before," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "Today marks the start of construction on the first and only freestanding academic behavioral health hospital in the state, and we are proud to have the support of our state lawmakers, local leaders and community in this endeavor. The TGH Behavioral Health Hospital will significantly expand Floridians' access to mental health services, and our patients can expect the world-class care we consistently deliver at TGH."

The new hospital is the result of a joint venture partnership between Tampa General and Lifepoint Behavioral Health, a business unit of Lifepoint Health, announced last year. Tampa General Hospital will provide a number of facility and medical support services, while Lifepoint Behavioral Health will manage the day-to-day operations. Physicians with the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine will provide a full range of inpatient and outpatient care in specialized units for pediatrics, adolescents, adults and geriatrics. The hospital, which is planned to be approximately 83,000 square feet with 96 to 120 inpatient beds, will feature dedicated units for treating patients with behavioral health issues compounded by other medical conditions.

"This is an exciting day for our team at Lifepoint Behavioral Health as we break ground on Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital," said Russ Bailey, president of Lifepoint Behavioral Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation. "We know that Tampa General Hospital shares our commitment to expanding access to high-quality, evidence-driven specialty care, and we are honored to once again work alongside their team as we bring new and vitally needed services to Tampa and the surrounding region."

The facility was made possible in part by funding from the state of Florida to address the state's growing mental health crisis. This past legislative session, Senator Jay Collins and Representative Lawrence McClure secured $10 million in the state budget to support the construction of the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital.

"The demand for mental health services is greater than ever before," said Senator Collins. "Tampa General Hospital is taking the lead to expand access to high-quality care and fulfill our greatest needs. Right here in the heart of the Tampa Medical and Research District, the patients of the new TGH Behavioral Health Hospital will benefit from the world-class care that TGH provides, the latest innovations and research findings, and the newest technologies."

"This was an important investment for the state to expand access to high-quality care, fulfill the growing demand for behavioral health services, and create jobs and foster growth right here in Tampa Bay," said Representative McClure. "With the construction of the state's only freestanding academic medical behavioral health hospital, it's clear Tampa Bay is the leader in accessible, high-quality care."

At the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital, psychiatrists on the faculty with USF Health Morsani College of Medicine will also offer learning opportunities for USF medical students and resident physicians. The hospital will be directly linked to Tampa General's nationally recognized Neuroscience Institute, through which best-in-class physicians provide a full spectrum of care to patients of all ages with neurological disorders.

"This facility will be an essential resource for patients with behavioral and mental health conditions, especially those experiencing complex conditions," said Charles J. Lockwood, MD, MHCM, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, and executive vice president and chief academic officer of Tampa General Hospital. "With the new behavioral health hospital, we are increasing much-needed access to highly specialized and personalized care for many behavioral and mental health conditions, which will make a positive impact on the health and well-being of the communities we serve."

The TGH Behavioral Health Hospital is the newest addition to the Tampa Medical and Research District, a hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology. It will be located in South Tampa within the Medical and Research District, adjacent to the recently opened freestanding emergency department – TGH Kennedy Emergency Center – and the TGH Rehabilitation Hospital.

