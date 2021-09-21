Tampa General Hospital Named One of Newsweek's America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers, Ranking 25th in the Nation

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital has been named to Newsweek's America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021, ranking 25th in the nation. Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider on the Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers list.

The America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021 list highlights the nation's top inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) based on quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care and accommodation and amenities. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of inpatient rehabilitation centers – according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) – were part of this study. The rankings feature the top 230 centers nationwide. The evaluation process was comprised of five steps:

Recommendations from Peers: Thousands of medical experts (physicians, therapists, medical doctors, administration & staff working in physical rehabilitation facilities) were invited to an online peer-to-peer survey.

Thousands of medical experts (physicians, therapists, medical doctors, administration & staff working in physical rehabilitation facilities) were invited to an online peer-to-peer survey. Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care, accommodations and amenities.

Participants were also asked to rank the quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care, accommodations and amenities. KPI (Key Performance Indicators) Data Scores: The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) publishes KPI data for physical rehabilitation centers. The KPI data includes 15 different measures.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) publishes KPI data for physical rehabilitation centers. The KPI data includes 15 different measures. The Model Systems and CARF Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) Accreditations: Facilities with these accreditations received a bonus to their overall score.

"In spite of the pandemic, achieving this honor is a testimony of the absolute focus and dedication the team members have in providing world-class, innovative and safe rehabilitation services to all of our patients and their families," said Michael Daniels, director of rehabilitation services at Tampa General Hospital.

Tampa General Hospital provides an array of physical medicine and rehabilitation options for patients with functional limitations. The rehabilitation program provides patients with a comprehensive inpatient setting and offers a variety of outpatient programs such as physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

The TGH Rehabilitation Center's team includes physiatrists, physicians, psychologists, rehabilitation nurses, physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, recreational therapists, social workers, and many others with the goal of fostering an improved quality of life for all patients. As part of the region's only Level I Trauma Center, Tampa General can provide everything from emergency hospitalization and treatment to outpatient therapies.

A new freestanding 59-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility is currently under construction on Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa and is structured as a joint venture between Tampa General Hospital and Kindred Healthcare. Scheduled to open in April 2022, the new state-of-the-art facility is expected to provide enhanced access to crucial rehabilitation services and to play an important role in the recovery of patients who have experienced debilitating illnesses and injuries.

The prestigious ranking was announced on Aug. 25th, 2021 and can currently be viewed online at: https://www.newsweek.com/best-physical-rehabilitation-centers-2021/florida.



Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States.

It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center.

