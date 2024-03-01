Tampa General Hospital Named Top Hospital in Tampa Bay, Recognized as One of Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals for 6th Consecutive Year

The academic health system is among the top 100 hospitals in the United States and is globally recognized by Newsweek for excellence in patient care.

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has once again been named the top hospital in Tampa Bay and the number three hospital in Florida, as well as one of the top 100 hospitals in the United States according to Newsweek's "World's Best Hospitals 2024" rankings. This latest ranking marks the sixth consecutive year the academic health system has earned recognition on the media outlet's list of World's Best Hospitals.

"Over the last seven years, Tampa General has been on a remarkable growth trajectory and transformation journey, working as a team to define the future of health care," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "This sixth consecutive recognition by Newsweek as one of the world's best hospitals is a true testament to the tireless efforts we've undertaken and investments we've made to deliver the most innovative, compassionate and high-quality care possible across our state."

As of 2024, Newsweek's "World's Best Hospitals" list recognizes medical institutions across 30 countries, including the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, The Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Chile and Malaysia.

Hospitals recognized in this year's rankings were selected based on four data sources, certified by a global board of medical experts:

Medical Expert Opinions : More than 85,000 doctors, hospital managers and health care professionals provided recommendations through an international online survey.

: More than 85,000 doctors, hospital managers and health care professionals provided recommendations through an international online survey. Patient Experience : Patient satisfaction and the quality of care the patient received were measured through a survey.

: Patient satisfaction and the quality of care the patient received were measured through a survey. Hospital Quality Metrics : Newsweek reviewed data on the quality of care, hygiene measures and staffing (patients per doctor, waiting times, etc.).

: reviewed data on the quality of care, hygiene measures and staffing (patients per doctor, waiting times, etc.). PROMs Implementation: Newsweek standardized and validated questionnaires from hospitals regarding their Patient Reported Outcome Measures.

This year's ranking of U.S. hospitals by Newsweek listed 420 participating hospitals, ranking Tampa General at No. 77, a jump from last year's ranking at No. 84.

Tampa General's inclusion among the top-ranked hospitals in the world and nationally follows several recent accolades for the academic system, including:

Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024

Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 Forbes' America's Best Large Employers 2024

America's Best Large Employers 2024 Newsweek's Best Cancer Hospitals 2023

Best Cancer Hospitals 2023 U.S. News & World Report's 2024 High-Performing Hospitals for Maternity Care

2024 High-Performing Hospitals for Maternity Care Newsweek's Best Smart Hospitals 2024

Best Smart Hospitals 2024 U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals 2024-23

The full list of ranked hospitals, including Tampa General, can be found here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital