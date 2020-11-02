Tampa General Hospital Names Dr. Peggy Duggan New Chief Medical Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital has named Dr. Peggy Duggan as its new executive vice president and chief medical officer (CMO).

Duggan will officially begin her new role at Tampa General Hospital, one of the largest and most comprehensive academic medical centers in the nation, on January 24, 2021. In her new role, she will oversee the functions related to physicians and patient care at the 1006-bed facility, including medical staff services, patient satisfaction and quality of care measures.

Duggan has spent more than 15 years in the Mass General Brigham Health System (formerly Partners Healthcare). During these 15 years, she practiced as a breast surgeon and medical director of the breast center, and ultimately became the chief medical officer for the Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital.

In her role as CMO, Duggan worked at the hospital level and the system level on a variety of operational, clinical, and strategic activities. She has held several leadership positions, including medical director of credentialing and president of the medical staff.

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peggy Duggan as CMO of Tampa General," said Tampa General Hospital President and CEO John Couris. "Peggy has extensive experience successfully leading a large health system and driving the highest quality of care outcomes. She will advance our clinical programs while supporting our medical staff. As we continue to navigate through this global pandemic, her incident command experience, medical staff leadership, and commitment to excellence will strengthen our organization."

Duggan is board-certified and earned a medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine. She also holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Boston University. She has completed the Brigham Leadership Program at Harvard Business School and has trained at the Association of American Medical Colleges CMO Leadership Academy. Castle Connelly lists Duggan as one of America's top doctors.

"I'm excited and humbled to join the world-class team at Tampa General Hospital. I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team, and the talented physicians and team members. Tampa General has a long-standing commitment as the only academic medical center in the Tampa Bay area serving the health needs of the community and beyond. I am ready to call Tampa Bay home," Duggan said.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1006-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S News & World Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track . As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org .

