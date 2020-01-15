Tampa General Hospital Names Mark Runyon New Chief Financial Officer

"Mark has an excellent track record of consistently delivering results. With his vast experience coming from the most senior levels of leadership within Intermountain Healthcare, we are excited to have his high caliber of talent and innovation on our team," said John Couris Tampa General Hospital President & CEO. "Mark possesses the right balance of professional skill and expertise related to the complexity of healthcare finance. He is a transformational leader; his commitment to excellence will strengthen our organization, and his vision and leadership style fit perfectly with the culture of Tampa General Hospital. Mark has an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit, great values, is a team-oriented dynamic leader, and is community-minded."

Runyon has served more than 30 years in various financial leadership roles. For the last five years, he has been the vice president of operational finance at Intermountain Healthcare, Inc, a fully integrated healthcare delivery system with 23 hospitals, more than 2,400 employed physicians and advanced practitioners, and clinical operations in Utah, Nevada, and Idaho.

During his tenure he led teams that achieved a Gartner #1 rating for healthcare supply chain, migrated revenue cycle to a full partnership arrangement, and worked to enhance the affordability of the system. Working collaboratively with leaders throughout the system he promoted innovative ways to improve financial performance and operations efficiency.

Prior to joining Intermountain Healthcare, Runyon served as the senior vice president of operations Finance at Inova Health System, located in Falls Church, Virginia where his teams made significant improvements in revenue cycle performance and financial performance. Runyon also held leadership positions at Tenet Health System as the vice president of Finance for the Southern States Region and as the chief financial officer of Houston Northwest Medical Center where he was recognized as Tenet Outstanding CFO in 2001 and 2002.

Runyon holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"I'm excited and honored to join the exceptional team at Tampa General Hospital. I look forward to working closely with the CEO, Board, Senior Leaders and the entire team at Tampa General to successfully execute our vision to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America," said Runyon.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1007-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to an 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 14 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Care and 15 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in Florida, Tampa General Hospital is first in the state to open a command center in partnership with GE Healthcare. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

