Tampa General Hospital Partners with Agathos to Provide Innovative Performance Measurement Tool

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is partnering with Agathos to provide a transparency platform that offers actionable, clinical feedback directly to physicians. This unique technology generates clinical insights designed to improve patient outcomes.

"Our patients are our number one priority. It's critical for our physicians to have the tools to monitor and improve utilization and performance. This innovative platform generates outstanding depth and insights personalized for our providers," said Scott Arnold, EVP and Chief Information Officer at Tampa General Hospital. "Similar to a baseball card where you see the player's performance statistics, Agathos shows our physicians their clinical statistics so they can make the best decisions in patient care, in an intuitive and visually pleasing platform."

Since the implementation of the Agathos platform, Tampa General Hospital has:

Reduced use of unnecessary lab testing

Improved communication between physicians treating the same patient

Decreased discharge delays for patients waiting to leave the hospital

"Agathos offers an innovative platform for direct physician engagement with trusted peer comparison data and action-level feedback via mobile, making it easy for doctors to visualize where to focus their improvement efforts," said Andrew Trees, CEO of Agathos. "It's a privilege to work with some of the best physicians in one of the best hospitals in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has long been on the cutting edge, leveraging technology to help deliver on its mission to heal, teach and innovate."

Agathos was introduced to Tampa General Hospital through Dreamit Ventures' healthtech program, aimed to connect health systems with innovation. Dreamit is an early stage venture fund that accelerates startups building transformative technology products.

Together, Tampa General Hospital and Agathos will be working on producing several case studies in 2020.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1007-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to an 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a state-certified spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 14 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Care, 15 outpatient Radiology Centers and a TGH Urgent Care located in Brandon. As one of the largest hospitals in Florida, Tampa General Hospital is first in the state to open a command center in partnership with GE Healthcare. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT AGATHOS

Agathos is the transparency platform, by physicians for physicians, giving superior feedback on practice variation. We partner with health systems—maximizing the benefits of technology investments already made—to empower each physician toward ever-higher quality, cost stewardship, and organizational alignment. Our corporate vision is to make valuable care obvious and normal.

