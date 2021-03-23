Tampa General Hospital Partners with TytoCare To Create TGH Virtual Health Kit

This cutting-edge telehealth solution features a handheld TytoCare device with accompanying attachments that allow patients to conduct comprehensive medical exams of the ears, lungs, heart, throat, skin and abdomen, as well as heart rate and body temperature, from anywhere at any time. The FDA-cleared TytoCare kit includes a built-in high-resolution exam camera and thermometer, along with an otoscope adaptor for examining the ears, a stethoscope adaptor for examining heart and lung sounds, and a tongue depressor for examining the throat. This enables the provider to remotely diagnose and treat common conditions such as:

Ear Infections

Upper respiratory issues/sore throat

Rashes/bug bites/skin issues

Cold and flu

Congestion/sinus issues

Stomach issues

The TGH Virtual Health Kit is user friendly and features built-in guidance technology to help ensure accuracy and ease of use.

Upon purchasing the kit, the patient downloads the free TGH Virtual Health app available on iOS or Android and using their Wi-Fi or hotspot, connects the device to their TGH Virtual Health account. From there, the patient can request a visit with a medical provider who can help guide the patient through any necessary exams using the device and its attachments. "The TGH Virtual Health Kit will allow us, as providers, to perform detailed clinical exams for patients to accurately diagnose common illnesses remotely," said Paul Nanda, M.D., chief medical officer at TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track. "It's easy for consumers to use for themselves or for their family members. A remote exam performed in real-time means we can provide patients the right treatments at the right time from the comfort and convenience of their own homes, and help patients feel better quickly."

The TGH Virtual Health app provides convenient care with an average wait time of as little as six minutes. While providers are available on the app 24/7/365 for virtual health needs, the TGH Virtual Health Kit can be used from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily with TGH Urgent Care, powered by Fast Track providers.

"The TGH Virtual Health Kit is going to introduce people to the next level of telehealth," said Adam Smith, senior vice president, Ambulatory Services, Tampa General Hospital. "Innovation is a priority at TGH and being able to bring that innovation into our patients' homes is amazing."

This kit can be used to examine both adults and children. Patients must be in the State of Florida to use the TGH Virtual Health Kit. The information recorded from the TytoCare device is stored in a secure cloud which complies with privacy regulations. Only the provider and the patient will be able to access this information.

To purchase or learn more about the TGH Virtual Health Kit, please visit tytocare.com/tgh/.

To learn more about the free virtual visit app or how to download it, please click on TGH Virtual Health. In the event of a serious medical emergency, call 911 immediately to receive the necessary care.

About Tampa General

Tampa General Hospital, a 1007-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals, and one of the top four hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 100 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here. For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/.

