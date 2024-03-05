Tampa General Hospital Ranked #1 Health Care Organization in Tampa Bay and Among Top 100 of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes Magazine

Tampa General Hospital is among just three organizations in Florida to achieve Top 100 ranking.

TAMPA, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Magazine released its annual rankings of America's Best Large Employers, and Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is ranked #83 on the national list. Tampa General is one of just three Florida-based organizations of the top 100 on the list and the #1 health care organization in Tampa Bay.

"At Tampa General, we're pursuing innovation and driving breakthroughs, and these efforts to transform health care require a talented, experienced and driven team," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "I believe that when we invest in our team, demonstrate that they are valued, provide support and resources to meet their needs, and welcome feedback and suggestions, our team members are best positioned to do their best. Putting our team members first is what allows us to achieve operational excellence and provide exceptional care to our patients."

Tampa General Hospital is one of the nation's leading academic health systems. During the last year, the system has expanded its geographic footprint beyond Tampa and Palm Beach to include locations stretching from Citrus and Hernando to Charlotte counties. There are currently more than 14,000 team members and providers across 150 care locations in Florida.

Tampa General prioritizes the team that contributes to the operational excellence of its academic health system. Initiatives to support the team extend well beyond salary, traditional benefits and schedule flexibility to include programs that align with the needs of the workforce. With a focus on authenticity, transparency, kindness and vulnerability, Tampa General invites suggestions from team members and works to offer the resources and support they need to do their best work.

Team members can communicate needs, ask questions and offer feedback through multiple channels of communication. Opportunities include quarterly executive-led forums, surveys, direct messaging with the entity and system leadership including the CEO, and routine leader rounding with team members.

The open feedback loop and ongoing exchange of information has directly contributed to initiatives such as the People Development Institute (PDI) in partnership with the USF Muma College of Business. Team members at all levels, regardless of their role, can access development courses through PDI at no cost to them. Feedback from team members has also contributed to an updated compensation and benefits structure designed to prioritize mental health free to all team members and dependents.

TGH's Team Member Emergency Fund offers resources and support for challenges that team members face outside of work. The fund has supplied computers and school supplies to team members and their families in preparedness for school. The fund has also supported team members who needed resources for home repairs due to hurricane damage. When gas prices were high, the fund allowed the health system to distribute gas cards to provide financial assistance due to an unexpected economic peak. Additionally, the fund provides support for unexpected day to day expenses, such as vehicle repairs, because Tampa General knows that it is important for our team members to not only be fully present at work, but also fully present in their personal lives.

"Each team member plays an essential role in our organization, our ability to care for patients and our journey to transform health care. That's why we work to support their unique needs and empower them to succeed," said Qualenta Kivett, executive vice president and chief people and talent officer at Tampa General. "We're honored to be listed among America's Best Large Employers by Forbes. This recognition reflects the meaning of our work to the team we serve."

Forbes selected Tampa General as one of America's Best Large Employers 2024 based on an independent survey of more than 170,000 U.S. employees from all industry sectors working for companies employing at least 5,000 people within the United States. Over 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered. The America's Best Large Employers 2024 title reinforces Tampa General Hospital's reputation as an exceptional employer.

The ranking in Forbes Magazine among America's Best Large Employers is the latest in a series of recognitions earned by Tampa General for its dedication to team members. Other accolades include Forbes Top 25 America's Best Employers by State, Forbes Top 100 America's Best Employers for Women and Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

