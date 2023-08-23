Tampa General Hospital Reaches Major Milestone with 13,000th Organ Transplant

The TGH Transplant Institute remains one of the top transplant centers in Florida, delivering world-class patient care before, during and after transplantation.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) today announced the completion of its 13,000th organ transplant at the TGH Transplant Institute. As a national leader in advanced organ disease treatment and transplant surgery, Tampa General is one of only a few dozen hospitals in the U.S. to reach this milestone, marking a significant achievement in Tampa General's focus on driving innovation to provide world-class care to the community.

In 2022, the TGH Transplant Institute performed 682 transplants, a 20% increase in the number of procedures over 2021 and ranking sixth in the nation by volume. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the national rate of transplants grew by 3.7% in 2022 over 2021.

"For nearly five decades, Tampa General has remained at the forefront of advanced organ disease treatment and transplant surgery, becoming one of the top transplant centers in Florida, and among the busiest in the entire nation," said Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, vice president, chief of the TGH Transplant Institute and associate professor in the Department of Surgery in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine . "Our most recent milestone is a direct result of the dedicated team of experts at the TGH Transplant Institute as well as the generous donors and families who make these transplant procedures possible."

The TGH Transplant Institute is always pursuing innovations in transplant care. Tampa General has implemented new organ perfusion technology that increases the usage of marginal donor organs and allows for farther travel to bring organs to patients. The TGH Organ Perfusion Center opened in October 2022 and expands access to transplantation for the sickest members of the community. The technology allows transplantation teams at TGH to optimize organ function and preservation prior to the transplant procedure.

The TGH Transplant Institute performed its first transplant in 1974, and in 1985 became the first hospital in Florida to successfully perform a life-saving heart transplant. For more information on the TGH Transplant Institute, visit TGH.org/Transplant.

To become an organ donor, Florida residents can visit Donate Life Florida.

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

