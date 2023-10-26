Tampa General Hospital Receives Top Honors in Newsweek's Inaugural America's Best-in-State Hospitals

TGH and its ambulatory surgery centers are recognized nationally as among the best in Florida and the U.S. by Newsweek and Statista.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is proud to announce its recognition in the inaugural year of Newsweek and Statista's America's Best-in-State Hospitals, ranking as Florida's #2 Best-in-State Hospital, and as the #1 hospital in Tampa and Central and Western Florida. Additionally, for the third consecutive year, both of Tampa General's ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) have been recognized as the state and nation's best ASCs, with The Surgery Center at TGH Outpatient Center (formerly TGH Brandon Healthplex) ranked #2 in the state and #25 in the nation and the TGH Surgery Center at Morsani ranked #6 in Florida.

"Over the past few years, our organization has been on a journey of transformation — growing and evolving into a leading academic health system with some of the best medical training and research capabilities both in Florida and nationally," said John Couris, president and chief executive officer of Tampa General Hospital/Florida Health Sciences Center. "This national recognition is a meaningful validation of our team's growth mindset and collective dedication to providing access and delivering world-class care to our patients at every level and at every location we serve."

Tampa General is one of the largest academic health systems in Florida and within the last six years has grown from one hospital with 17 care locations to a total of six hospitals with more than 150 care locations. The system continues to grow its geographic footprint and impact with the recently announced acquisition of the Bravera Health network (soon to be TGH North), including three acute care hospitals and their affiliated care locations in Citrus and Hernando counties. Additionally, Tampa General has continued to advance its historic $550 million Master Facility Plan, which includes a new surgical, neuroscience and transplant pavilion on the hospital's flagship Davis Islands campus.

Through its academic partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Tampa General has established itself as a leading academic health system in the United States, attracting top medical research and talent to the communities it serves. Tampa General also partners closely with USF to train and recruit the next generation of health care providers and most recently committed $4.4 million over six years to support the planning, construction and implementation of a new nursing simulation lab with the USF Health College of Nursing.

Tampa General's academic affiliation with USF has earned the academic health system national recognition for its advanced clinical research, innovative patient care and its ability to perform the most challenging procedures and treat the most complex conditions.

As proximity and access largely impact how patients choose hospitals, Newsweek and Statista partnered to identify the top hospitals at the state level. The America's Best-in-State Hospitals ranks the nation's 600 leading hospitals based on four data sources:

Nationwide online survey : Tens of thousands of medical professionals (doctors, hospital managers and health care workers) were asked to recommend the best hospitals (in and out of state) based on their expertise.

: Tens of thousands of medical professionals (doctors, hospital managers and health care workers) were asked to recommend the best hospitals (in and out of state) based on their expertise. Quality metrics data : Publicly available data on hospital quality was collected, including metrics from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) around mortality, safety, readmission, experience and timely and effective care.

: Publicly available data on hospital quality was collected, including metrics from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) around mortality, safety, readmission, experience and timely and effective care. Patient satisfaction : Publicly available data on patient experience was analyzed, including metrics from CMS around cleanliness and quietness of the hospitals, communication of the doctors and medical staff, care transition, medication communication and discharge information.

: Publicly available data on patient experience was analyzed, including metrics from CMS around cleanliness and quietness of the hospitals, communication of the doctors and medical staff, care transition, medication communication and discharge information. Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMS) implementation: Results from Newsweek's and Statista's PROMs Implementation survey were included in the scoring model, which looked at hospitals' PROMs implementation, audits and reporting data, and whether the PROMs data is used to optimize the care process and support therapeutic decisions in real-time.

Similarly, Newsweek and Statista's America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers list ranks the leading 550 ASCs in the U.S. based on a national online survey that measures quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations, relative to in-state competition.

Tampa General's latest recognitions by Newsweek follow several recent national accolades for the academic health system, including:

For more information about the America's Best-in-State Hospitals rankings and to view the full list, please visit this link. The full list of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers is available online here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact:

Beth Hardy, APR

Senior Communications Specialist

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital