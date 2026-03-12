Tampa General Hospital Second Hospital in World Recognized for Excellence in Women's Integrated Surgical Health

A new recognition for the academic health system's gynecologic surgical oncology program contributed to its designation as a Center of Excellence in Women's Integrated Surgical Health.

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) in partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine has been designated a Center of Excellence in Gynecologic Surgical Oncology by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), making it the only hospital in the Southeast to receive this prestigious recognition in women's health. The noteworthy recognition was achieved through the multidisciplinary teamwork of the TGH Cancer Institute and the TGH Women's Institute.

TGH Second Hospital in World Recognized for Excellence in Women’s Integrated Surgical Health

"A national recognition for gynecologic oncology speaks to the strength of our multidisciplinary teams in cancer and women's care and affirms our focus on providing advanced academically driven care to women throughout the Tampa Bay region and beyond," said Dr. Thomas Rutherford, deputy director, TGH Cancer Institute and director of the Division of Gynecology and Oncology at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "We continue to lead the way in this space by innovating and delivering highly specialized care as well as advancing research within an academic medical center setting," Rutherford said.

The Center of Excellence distinction builds on Tampa General's expanding reputation for excellence in women's surgical care. In 2025, the TGH Women's Institute received designations as a Center of Excellence in Complex Endometriosis Care and Minimally Invasive Gynecology, as well as a Center of Excellence in Continence Care (Urogynecology), underscoring its advanced capabilities in treating complex gynecological disorders with evidence-based, minimally invasive techniques.

With all three accreditations now secured, Tampa General has been awarded the prestigious designation as a Center of Excellence in Women's Integrated Surgical Health by SRC. This honor, as only the second hospital in the world with this designation, reflects the hospital's commitment to delivering coordinated, multidisciplinary care by connecting patients with top specialists, advanced technologies and personalized treatment plans that emphasize safety, innovation and long-term health outcomes.

"This integrated designation is a powerful affirmation of the collaboration and clinical excellence that defines women's health care at Tampa General and USF," said Dr. Anjali Kaimal, chief of the TGH Women's Institute and James M. Ingram professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "The rigorous on-site evaluation by SRC not only validated our high standards in surgical care, but also provided insights that will help us continue to elevate the patient experience," Kaimal said. "At Tampa General and USF Health, we are deeply committed to delivering seamless, multidisciplinary care that empowers women and improves outcomes at every stage of life."

SRC accreditation involves a comprehensive, data-driven evaluation process that measures health care institutions and surgical teams against nationally and internationally recognized standards. Tampa General demonstrated excellence across key domains, including surgical volumes, facility infrastructure, standardized clinical pathways, robust patient education and continuous quality improvement. SRC's on-site inspection also provided valuable guidance on best practices, reinforcing the academic health system's commitment to continually working to improve and elevate care delivery.

"Our pursuit of this accreditation was fueled by a shared commitment to excellence and accountability," said Dr. Emad Mikhail, medical director of gynecology at Tampa General and professor and director of the Division of Gynecology at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "Achieving this recognition required a comprehensive review of every facet of our program, from surgical protocols and clinical pathways to patient education and outcomes, which has further strengthened our ability to improve women's health care."

The TGH Women's Institute provides a full range of women's health services, from routine obstetrics and gynecology to more complex maternal-fetal medicine and neonatal care. As an academic health system and nationally recognized leader in high-risk obstetrics, Tampa General offers access to the highest level of women's and infant care in virtually every medical and pediatric subspecialty, as well as psychology, genetic counseling and more. It is ranked Top 5 in the Nation and Highest Ranked in Florida for Obstetrics & Gynecology by U.S. News & World Report for 2025-2026.

"Tampa General continues to lead the way in delivering compassionate patient-centered care while meeting strict benchmarks for physician training, clinical outcomes and operational excellence," said Dr. Vaagn Andikyan, a gynecological oncologist at Tampa General Hospital and director of the Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) program at the TGH Cancer Institute. HIPEC is a heated chemotherapy treatment that helps to eliminate smaller cancer cells to avoid reoccurrence of the disease. "This recognition affirms the expertise of Tampa General's surgical teams and their commitment to delivering safe, innovative care for women facing severe and complex gynecologic conditions," Andikyan said.

The TGH Cancer Institute continues to grow as a statewide leader in cancer care, offering patients access to advanced therapies, multidisciplinary expertise and a rapidly expanding portfolio of clinical trials. It is among the few cancer centers in Florida backed by academic medicine through its partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and ranks among the nation's top 10% of hospitals by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals 2025-2026.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, the Tampa Bay region's only academic health system, is a 1,530-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning across Florida. As the only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care center serving 23 counties, Tampa General delivers world-class care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, the academic health system has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2026 America's Best Large Employers ranked as the Tampa Bay region's #1 employer in the health care category for the sixth year in a row, and among the top five in the state of Florida, in the 2025 Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the area's safety-net hospital, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2024, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $289.1 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is recognized as one of the adult solid organ transplant centers in the nation and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General has a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital. For more information, go to http://www.tgh.org.

ABOUT USF HEALTH

USF Health is dedicated to making life better through research, education and patient care. It is the partnership of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the College of Nursing, the College of Public Health, the Taneja College of Pharmacy, the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, the Biomedical Sciences Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs and USF Health's multispecialty physicians' group, the largest on Florida's west coast. In 2025, U.S. News & World Report ranked the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine as the No. 1 medical school in Florida and in the highest tier nationwide for research. U.S. News also ranked the USF College of Public Health and the USF College of Nursing's Master of Science program No. 1 in the state. Together with Tampa General Hospital, USF Health forms one of the nation's premier academic health systems, with more than 1,000 physicians and providers caring for more than one million patients each year. USF Health is part of the University of South Florida, a top-ranked research university and member of the Association of American Universities (AAU). USF serves approximately 50,000 students and generates nearly $10 billion in annual economic impact for Florida. For more information, visit health.usf.edu.

Media Contact:

Danielle Caci

Public Relations Manager

(813) 844-4666

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital