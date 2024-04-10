Tampa General Hospital to Establish Dr. Jagadamba and Krishna Chivukula Men's Center with $6.5 Million Gift from Family

Center's name reflects Chivukulas' generosity and passion for health and wellness.

TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) revealed plans this week for a new center focused on men's health made possible with the generous contribution of Dr. Jagadamba and Krishna Chivukula to the TGH Foundation.

The Dr. Jagadamba and Krishna Chivukula Men's Health Center, named in recognition of the couple's $6.5 million donation, is an excellent complement to the highly successful USF's Pamela Muma Women's Health Center, which opened in 2019 and is driven by a meaningful partnership between TGH and USF Health. The Dr. Jagadamba and Krishna Chivukula Men's Health Center will provide seamless, coordinated, comprehensive primary and preventive care for male patients, just as the Muma Center focuses on women's health. Services will be available to members of the Chivukula Health Center and tailored to the needs of each individual patient, offering annual visits with providers, as well as priority access for urgent, acute, and chronic health care needs.

"With the generous support of the Chivukulas, we're able to increase access to world-class care for men across the Tampa Bay region," said Tampa General Hospital president and CEO John Couris. "At the Dr. Jagadamba and Krishna Chivukula Men's Health Center, like at the Pamela Muma Women's Health Center, our patients can gain access to timely appointments and test results, as well as care coordination for those who need to see a specialist or schedule a surgery."

Tampa General is currently evaluating locations and developing plans for the new center. Construction on the Dr. Jagadamba and Krishna Chivukula Men's Health Center is expected to begin in the next couple of months, with plans to open in 2025.

The $6.5 million contribution marks the first donation to TGH Foundation from the Chivukula family. The couple is passionate about health and wellness and sees this investment as an opportunity to increase access to world-class care.

"Personal wellness and life longevity are of utmost importance to us. With this investment, we're encouraging others to seek care at Tampa General and benefit from the world-class providers available right here in our own community," said Dr. Jagadamba and Krishna Chivukula.

Krishna Chivukula is Chairman of the Board and Founder of INDO-MIM, a leading global supplier of Metal Injection Molded products with locations in the US, India, and Europe. Dr. Jagadamba Chivukula is a retired neonatal physician. They recently moved to the Tampa Bay region from Princeton, New Jersey.

"We are extremely honored to partner with the Chivukula family as they make their first gift to Tampa General. Much like the impact of the Muma Women's Center, this investment truly elevates the standard of care we can provide to our male patients. It also ensures that we can offer high quality holistic care - just in the way this family so proudly prioritizes," said Frann Leppla, vice president and chief philanthropy officer at the TGH Foundation.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Amanda Bevis

(202) 680-9262 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital