Tampa General Hospital Uses BMC Automated Data Solution to Collaborate with Hospitals and Fight COVID-19

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader celebrating 40 years of delivering IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, and Tampa General Hospital (TGH) announced an unprecedented collaboration between TGH and many other hospitals in the Tampa Bay region to monitor the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed count, ventilators, and other resources needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, with Control-M, the market-leading application workflow orchestration solution from BMC.

Tampa General Hospital serves as the data aggregator for the 51 participating hospitals across West Center Florida. With the Control-M solution, near real-time capacity and demand insights provide a critical overview of the region's ability to respond to the pandemic – resulting in a huge benefit to the entire community. The unprecedented cooperation among West Florida's hospitals allows them to participate together for the benefit of patients through the Florida West Coast Regional Data Exchange, a joint interactive dashboard that shows COVID-19 real-time data from the 51 hospitals.

"We are able to share data with hospitals across the region to monitor and respond to the demands for critical care beds, staff, and supplies," Dr. Peter Chang, Vice President of Care Navigation at Tampa General Hospital. "Ultimately, the patients continue to receive world class care; even in the most challenging of situations."

The Control-M solution supports TGH in automating the aggregation, analytics, and reporting of operational insights in a fraction of the time needed previously. In fact, with the implementation of Control-M, clinical data is now available to the Executive Leadership Team up to five hours earlier than before its introduction. This improves patient care navigation and collaboration among clinical departments.

TGH also uses the Control-M solution for multiple critical dashboards that provide a near real-time view of test results, patient status, personal protective equipment (PPE), and ICU capacity. These dashboards also allow TGH to forecast hospital resources and provide "what-if" analyses used to anticipate PPE impact.

"Helping our customers accelerate their journey to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise is our mission and promise," said Gur Steif, President of Digital Business Automation at BMC. "We are proud to support an innovative leader like Tampa General Hospital in their efforts to respond quickly to the COVID-19 challenge, to mobilize the broader regional health care network with data-driven insights, and to provide world-class care for the people of Florida."

Additional Resources:

Join BMC executives, customers, and partners virtually at BMC Exchange 2020, visit exchange.bmc.com

See how customers are using the Control-M solution to transform their business at www.bmc.com/customers/success-stories.html

Discover what it takes to be an Autonomous Digital Enterprise at www.bmc.com/ade

About Tampa General Hospital

Tampa General Hospital, a 1006-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as one of the country's largest hospitals and the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 18 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in Florida, Tampa General Hospital is first in the state to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries. ©Copyright 2020 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent

www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:

Jannelle Allong-Diakabana

Sr. Mgr., Corporate Public Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact: Karen Barrera

Assistant Director of Communications & Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bmc.com

