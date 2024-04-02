Tampa General Hospital's Dr. Peggy Duggan Named a Tampa Bay BusinessWoman of the Year

"Peggy is an outstanding leader and an exceptional colleague whose impact within our organization and in our community cannot be understated," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "Her unparalleled commitment to improving patient safety, quality of care and patient experience combined with her spirit of innovation have elevated the standard for care delivery both in Tampa Bay and across the health care industry."

At Tampa General, Duggan oversees all functions related to physicians and patient care, quality, safety and patient experience for the academic and research health system. In this role, she spearheaded the conceptualization and implementation of several innovative programs to protect patient and team member safety, enhance world-class care and support a compassionate culture. Examples of these initiatives include:

The systemwide introduction of Schwartz Rounds , an international program using research-based strategies, tools and support to provide caregivers with resources to create and sustain a culture of compassion.

, an international program using research-based strategies, tools and support to provide caregivers with resources to create and sustain a culture of compassion. The roll-out of a revolutionized approach to sepsis management , which leveraged Tampa General's CareComm Command Center technology to create an early warning system that improves intervention for this life-threatening complication of an infection. She also led the development of a new staffing model to support the unique needs of these high-risk patients.

, which leveraged Tampa General's CareComm Command Center technology to create an early warning system that improves intervention for this life-threatening complication of an infection. She also led the development of a new staffing model to support the unique needs of these high-risk patients. The overhaul of the academic and research health system's more than 200 ICU beds to introduce new staffing models and a complete care redesign to improve outcomes and drive efficiencies.

Additionally, Duggan currently leads Tampa General's initiative to become a Collaborative High Reliability Organization® and established the organization as the first academic health system and Level I trauma center to receive two key qualifications — Collaborative Just Culture Program® and Reliability Management Team™.

Duggan was also recognized for playing an integral role in Tampa General's remarkable growth over the last several years, leveraging her experience and expertise to identify areas where the academic and research health system can be more efficient and drive higher-quality care, better outcomes, and improved experiences for patients and team members. This includes close collaboration to advance Tampa General's academic partnership with USF and physician alignment system-wide, which have enabled the organization to develop service lines and stand up new institutes, increase its footprint to six hospitals and more than 150 care locations and grow its impact statewide.

"It is my greatest privilege to work alongside a dedicated team for a truly purpose-driven organization," said Duggan. "It's an honor to have the impact of our work recognized by the community we are proud to show up every day to serve. It's also a happy coincidence that we get to celebrate this recognition so close to Doctor's Day, when we shine a light on the contributions of our physician partners who make so much of this work possible."

Duggan and the list of 2024 BusinessWoman of the Year honorees are profiled in the print edition of the Tampa Bay Business Journal, as well as online here.

