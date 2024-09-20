Tampa General Hospital's John Couris Honored as One of Tampa Bay's Most Admired Chief Executive Officers

The academic health system's president and CEO was recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal for his positive community impact and excellence in strategic innovation.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Couris, president and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center (FHSC), which comprises a portfolio of organizations, including Tampa General Hospital (TGH), has been recognized as one of Tampa Bay Business Journal's "10 Most Admired CEOs" in 2024. This honor, in its inaugural year, highlights Tampa Bay leaders who have steered their organizations to success while generating significant positive impact on the community.

A visionary leader and innovator, Couris has spearheaded the growth and transformation of Tampa General and reimagined the health care landscape of the region. He empowers the entire Tampa General team to continuously improve the quality of care, patient outcomes and care experiences. Since taking the helm of Tampa General, Couris has grown the system from 17 facilities to more than 150 care locations statewide, employing approximately 14,000 team members and providers spanning several counties statewide. Under his leadership, Tampa General Hospital has transformed its academic partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, fully embracing its role as the region's only university-affiliated academic health system.

"At Tampa General, our greatest strength lies in our team's collective commitment to delivering safe, innovative, world-class care for our community," said Couris. "It always holds special significance to be recognized and embraced by the community we pour ourselves into each day, and in that spirit, I extend this recognition to all of our Tampa General team members, physicians and partners, each of whom plays a crucial role in fulfilling our commitment to the community."

Couris is currently leading the execution of the largest Master Facility Plan in the organization's history, which includes kindling the continuous growth of the Tampa Medical and Research District. The District is drawing industry-leading clinicians and researchers to the region, as well as enhancing patient and student access to disruptive medical research, education and technology. Once completed, the District is projected to contribute an annual economic impact of $8.3 billion to the Tampa Bay community and support more than 58,000 jobs. As the District continues developing in close collaboration with USF Health, the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and other strategic partners, it aims to address the region's unmet health needs through the construction of Tampa Bay's only freestanding, certified behavioral health teaching hospital and the new Taneja Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Tower.

"John's strong leadership of our academic health system is helping to provide transformative health care for the Tampa community and beyond," said Drew Graham, Chair of the Board of Directors at Tampa General. "His commitment to innovative partnerships at Tampa General has driven rapid growth and led to improved care and better outcomes for patients. His collaborative approach, focus on positive disruption, and dedication to fostering new ideas are setting a new standard for health care industrywide."

Outside of his leadership role at Tampa General, Couris is committed to serving his community and professional organizations as a member of the Executive Advisory Council of the University of South Florida Muma College of Business, Chair of the Board of Tampa Bay Thrives and Chair of the Board of The Florida Aquarium.

He also serves on the boards of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Florida Council of 100, the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, the New Hampton School and the PGA TOUR Valspar Championship, and is a member of the Young Presidents' Organization and many national health care associations. Recently, Couris completed his appointment as Vice Chair to the Florida Council of 100 Healthy Florida Committee and the Florida Hospital Association Political Advisory Committee.

Earlier this year, Couris advocated at the state and federal levels to advance innovation in health care through the expansion of hospital-at-home programs and cemented Tampa General's new freestanding behavioral health hospital as the first of only four certified behavioral health teaching hospitals recognized in Florida Statute. Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo also appointed him to Florida's first-ever Health Care Innovation Council, a statewide volunteer organization established this year to advance innovation in health care as part of the Senate's priority Live Healthy initiative.

His recognition by the Tampa Bay Business Journal follows several regional accolades for Couris, including the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce's 2024 "Business Leader of the Year" award, which Couris accepted in June.

Couris has been awarded the President's Fellow Medallion from the University of South Florida, one of the highest honors the USF President can bestow and was included on the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2024 "Power 100" list of Tampa Bay's most influential leaders, as well as the Journal's 2023 "Inno Award" and 2022 "25 People to Watch." Additionally, he was inducted into the Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame in 2023 and has previously been recognized as one of the most influential people in Florida by the Florida Trend, INFLUENCE magazine and City & State Florida.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal is a leading source of business news for professionals in the Tampa Bay region. Couris and the entire 2024 class of "Most Admired CEOs" are profiled here.

