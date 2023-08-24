Tampa General Hospital's Mark Runyon Named an 'Academic Medical Center Chief Financial Officer to Know'

Runyon, executive vice president and chief financial officer, is being recognized by Becker's Hospital Review for excellence in financial strategy.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) announced that Mark Runyon, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been named by Becker's Hospital Review to its list of "Academic Medical Center Chief Financial Officers to Know" for 2023. Runyon was one of only three CFOs named from the state of Florida and his inclusion on the list reflects his substantial impact in optimizing the academic health system's operational efficiency and integrity, ensuring the organization's continued growth and stability.

"This well-deserved national recognition demonstrates Mark's extraordinary leadership and unwavering dedication to creating an atmosphere of financial stability, safety and innovation while finding new ways to enhance financial performance and operational efficiencies system-wide," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "It's clear to everyone who has the privilege of collaborating with him that he is deeply committed to the academic health system and supporting the team's efforts in delivering cutting-edge medical education, research breakthroughs and world-class care for our patients and community."

Runyon's recognition by Becker's follows the recent announcement that Tampa General signed an agreement to acquire the Bravera Health network, a strategic initiative in which Runyon has played a leading role. The acquisition includes three acute care hospitals and their related businesses in West Central Florida's Citrus and Hernando counties.

Runyon joined TGH in 2020 with a focus on innovation, financial stability, performance and operational efficiency. Tampa General has continued to innovate and expand under Runyon's financial leadership, providing a positive environment for both patients and all team members, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tampa General has experienced growth and enhanced financial performance over the past few years, with net revenue increasing by more than $1 billion since 2017.

Over recent years, the academic health system has expanded to more than 130 locations, many of which are located in the Tampa Medical and Research District. The district now includes the new freestanding emergency department named the TGH Kennedy Emergency Center, the TGH Rehabilitation Hospital in collaboration with LifePoint Health, and the TGH | USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository, among many other assets. Additionally, Tampa General broke ground on the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital on Aug. 21 with plans to open later next year.

Also critical to Tampa General's community impact is its academic partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, which Runyon has supported through continued strategic investments. Tampa General is the primary teaching hospital for the College of Medicine — an affiliation that started when the school was created in the early 1970s and continues to grow today. A recent and notable collaboration includes the expansion of world-class research by the TGH-USF Health Office of Clinical Research, which initiates, operates, and coordinates clinical trials that look at new ways to prevent, detect and treat disease.

"I am immensely proud of the work our Tampa General team does to teach the next generation of health care providers, drive research and innovation, and constantly improve the quality of — and access to — care for patients," Runyon said. "It's an honor to be recognized by Becker's and to be included in an impressive cohort of financial leaders who are shaping the future of academic health systems nationwide."

The Becker's Hospital Review "Academic Medical Center Chief Financial Officers to Know" list recognizes exemplary chief financial officers at academic medical centers. Runyon and the full list of honorees can be found here.

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

