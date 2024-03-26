Tampa General Hospital's Qualenta Kivett Recognized as a Chief People Officer to Know in 2024 by Becker's Hospital Review

Kivett, Tampa General Hospital's EVP and chief people and talent officer, was recognized by Becker's Hospital Review for her exceptional leadership in people and talent strategy.

TAMPA, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualenta Kivett, JD, executive vice president and chief people and talent officer of Tampa General Hospital (TGH), was recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as one of its "84+ Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) and Chief People Officers to Know" for 2024. Her inclusion on this list underscores her dedication to successfully developing and integrating strong human capital strategies for one of the nation's leading academic and research-based health systems.

In her capacity as Tampa General's top human resources leader, Kivett uses evidence-based strategies to empower and amplify the voices of team members to enhance engagement as well as personal and professional development opportunities.

"We are tremendously proud of the work our team has done to foster a culture of belonging built on core leadership principles of authenticity, vulnerability, transparency and empathy to drive high performance," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "Qualenta's leadership has been invaluable in this effort and her commitment to both harnessing team member feedback and investing in the personal and professional growth of every team member is truly unmatched."

Kivett is leading Tampa General's efforts to intentionally establish a culture of belonging, with an emphasis on data-driven decision-making to better identify additional workplace inclusion opportunities. For example, Kivett implemented a benefits survey for all team members, leading to a benefits program redesign and the creation of a remote plan to ensure all team members have access to the new benefits. Part of this redesign was the implementation of mental health support programs at zero cost for team members. Additionally, Kivett played an instrumental role in a compensation redesign and market adjustment focused on driving equitable hiring and internal guidelines while creating market alignment across all positions.

Additionally, her commitment to elevating and advancing the team member experience at Tampa General extends to ensuring team members have access to continuing education, development opportunities and skill-building through the academic health system's People Development Institute (PDI), which offers university-caliber courses to all team members — regardless of their role — at no cost through a partnership with the University of South Florida's Muma College of Business.

Under Kivett's leadership, Tampa General is serving as a model organization for health systems across the country to implement novel strategies to engage women in the labor force. To ensure the organization is hiring and supporting the personal and professional development of women, Kivett introduced a series of regular third-party evaluations that showed that the top three most valued attributes by women team members at TGH were flexibility, growth and development opportunities, and health, wellness and benefits programs. In partnership with her team, she turned these insights into actionable programs.

Most recently, as the academic health system continues growing with the acquisition of the Bravera Health Network — now TGH North — to include six hospitals and more than 150 care locations, Kivett is implementing a multi-year strategy to incorporate new team members into the broader organization and merge workplace cultures in an authentic and seamless way.

"It is an honor to have the essential contributions of our People and Talent team recognized nationally," said Kivett. "The true reward in our work is knowing that every team member feels like they belong, knows their voice can make a difference and that they have the full support of our leadership team to grow in their careers at Tampa General."

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital business news and analysis for the health care industry and the list of CHROs and Chief People Officers to Know highlights exceptional hospital and health system chief people officers who have made measurable impacts shaping their respective organizations' workforce cultures. More information about Kivett and the 2024 honorees is available here.

