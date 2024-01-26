Tampa General Hospital's Stacey Brandt Recognized as a Chief Marketing Officer to Know in 2023 by Becker's Hospital Review

Brandt, Tampa General Hospital's EVP and chief administrative officer, was recognized by Becker's Hospital Review for her strategic leadership in marketing and communications.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacey Brandt, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Tampa General Hospital (TGH), has been named one of 60 "Hospital and Health System Chief Marketing Officers (CMO) to Know in 2023" by Becker's Hospital Review and the only CMO in the West Central Florida region to earn this recognition. This latest honor for Brandt comes on the heels of her inclusion on Becker's list of "65 Health System Chief Strategy Officers to Know in 2023" in December.

In her capacity as the academic health system's top marketing and communications leader, Brandt spearheads and oversees all marketing campaigns and branding across the system and service lines, as well as the marketing strategy surrounding strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Brandt also serves as a member of the organization's senior management team, CEO Executive Council, and CEO Cabinet, and staffs the organization's Strategic Planning Committee, reporting directly to John Couris, president and CEO.

"Our entire system is on a journey to transform the delivery of leading-edge, academic-based health care across the state of Florida, and Stacey's leadership and contributions have been essential to architecting the Tampa General Hospital of the future," Couris said. "She pours her heart and soul into everything she does and, in turn, consistently makes our team stronger and better positioned to deliver innovative, world-class care to our community."

With her inclusion on this list, Brandt is recognized for her proven track record of success in designing and executing marketing, business development and service line strategies, and for her leadership in the development of the enterprise-wide strategic plan.

Brandt oversaw the restructuring of marketing, communications and physician business development for the health system, leading strategic omnichannel marketing and communication plans which increased brand awareness for TGH and its institutes. Under her leadership, the marketing and communications team drove a 63% increase in brand impressions over the past year and grew the health system's audience by more than 61% through strategic public relations initiatives.

Additionally, Brandt stood up and oversees the continued marketing and development of 15 institutes, including leading their respective strategic plans, resulting in proven increased patient volumes and market share across the health system's primary service area. Her efforts directly contributed to TGH's continued market share growth, positioning the health system as the consistent market leader.

"Tampa General has had a truly standout year as we've grown our footprint to include six hospitals and more than 150 care locations. We also recently unveiled new plans for expansion and campus enhancements, all of which make this recognition even more meaningful," Brandt said. "It is a distinct honor to collaborate with an impressive leadership team and the most dedicated team members in the industry to establish a strong, recognizable brand that is closely aligned with our core values, mission and vision for the future of health care."

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital business news and analysis for the health care industry and the "Chief Marketing Officers to Know" list highlights exceptional hospital and health system chief marketing officers who have made a measurable impact on their organizations' brand and market position, growth and development. The full list of 60 "Hospital and Health System Chief Marketing Officers to Know in 2023" honorees is available here.

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care.

