Tampa General's John Couris Honored as a Health System Chief Executive Officer Influencer to Know

Tampa General Hospital's president and CEO has been recognized by Becker's Hospital Review for demonstrating groundbreaking leadership in health care and setting new industry standards.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Couris, president and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center, which comprises a portfolio of organizations, including Tampa General Hospital (TGH), has been recognized by Becker's Hospital Review on its 2024 list of "64 CEO Influencers to Know." Couris is one of only three CEOs of academic health systems in Florida recognized on this year's list, which celebrates leaders leveraging their influence to positively transform the health care landscape.

As a visionary leader at the helm of the region's only university-affiliated academic health system, Couris oversees more than 150 care locations across Florida and has been integral in not only designing the future of health care in the Tampa Bay region and statewide but also sharing insights and best practices as a thought leader to establish new standards for health care industry nationally. He has also cemented Tampa General as one of the most innovative academic health systems in the nation by forging unique and strategic partnerships with technology companies such as Palantir, Nuance (a Microsoft company), Apella and others to advance care coordination and deliver more value to patients while bringing down the cost of care.

By fostering a culture of authentic leadership and innovation among the approximately 15,000 team members and providers under his leadership, Couris has elevated Tampa General on a national stage as a leading provider of exceptional patient care and team member experience. Recent recognition includes its ranking as the #1 hospital in Tampa Bay, #2 in Florida and a top 50 hospital nationally by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-2025, and as a Tampa Bay Business Journal 2024 Inno Award honoree for its hospital-at-home program.

"Under John's leadership, the future of health care is looking brighter for the Tampa Bay community and statewide," said Drew Graham, Chair of the Board of Directors at Tampa General. "His commitment to discovering innovative ways to improve patient care drives transformative change and rapid growth at Tampa General, and his collaborative, disruptive approach is setting a new industry standard, paving the way for continued advancements in the field and for better outcomes for the patients we serve."

Couris and his team are leading a health care revolution, positioning Tampa Bay as a nationally recognized hub for world-class medical innovation by developing the Tampa Medical and Research District, a burgeoning health care ecosystem anchored by Tampa General and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

This District, fueled by strategic partnerships with USF Health and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, is poised to become a global leader in clinical care, research and biotechnology. The District is projected to generate over $8.3 billion annually for the state's economy and support more than 58,000 jobs.

At the heart of this transformation are state-of-the-art facilities such as the Taneja Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Tower and the new TGH Behavioral Health Hospital, a first-of-its-kind facility in Florida. The development of the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital underscores Couris's commitment to addressing the growing need for accessible, high-quality mental health services in Tampa Bay, while strengthening the pipeline and enhancing the training of highly specialized health care professionals.

"Tampa General's dedication to exceptional care extends far beyond the walls of our rapidly growing statewide network," said Couris. "Our team's commitment, coupled with our role as the region's sole university-affiliated academic health system, allows us to advance cutting-edge research, provide specialized expertise, deploy next-generation technology and offer top-tier clinical capabilities to our community, region, state and beyond."

Couris dedicates time to serving the Tampa Bay community outside of his role at Tampa General through a range of organizations spanning key community sectors, including education, economic development, environmental conservation and health care innovation. He is an active member of the Executive Advisory Council of the University of South Florida Muma College of Business, Chair of the Board of Tampa Bay Thrives and Chair of the Board of The Florida Aquarium and serves on the boards of Boston University, Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Florida Council of 100, the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, the New Hampton School and the PGA TOUR Valspar Championship.

Earlier this year, Couris was appointed to Florida's first Health Care Innovation Council by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. His instrumental role in the development and passage of the "Live Healthy" legislation, particularly his advocacy for expanding hospital at home programs and establishing the new freestanding TGH Behavioral Health Hospital as one of the first four behavioral health teaching hospitals Florida statute, underscores his dedication to shaping a healthier future for everyone.

This recognition from the Becker's Hospital Review is the latest of several accolades for Couris, who was named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal's inaugural "Most Admired CEOs" list for 2024 and to Becker's Hospital Review's list of "Academic Medical Center CEOs to Know." Couris is a nationally recognized innovator in health care and organizational leadership, previously named one of Modern Healthcare's "Top Innovators" and consistently ranked among Becker's Hospital Review's "CEO Influencers," "Highly Effective CEO-CFO Duos" and "Great Leaders in Healthcare."

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital business news and analysis for the health care industry. Couris and this year's "CEO Influencers to Know" are profiled here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals , with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2024 America's Best Large Employers , the top 50 in Florida in the 2024 America's Best Employer's by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women , Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org) . As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org .

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Assistant Manager

Publications & Physician Communications

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital