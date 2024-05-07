Tampa Is the Best City in the U.S. to Invest in Short-Term Rentals

To determine the best Airbnb city of 2024, Clever Real Estate partnered with short-term rental data provider Rabbu to crunch the numbers for the 50 biggest metro areas in the U.S.

ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa, Florida, is the best city to invest in short-term rentals, while San Jose, California, is the riskiest short-term rental market in America, according to a new study from Clever Real Estate , a St. Louis-based real estate company, in collaboration with Rabbu.com , a Charlotte-based short term rental investment platform.

The study analyzed metrics such as median home prices, occupancy rates, and changes in property values to rank Airbnb investment markets across the U.S.

Mapping America's Best Airbnb Markets What do you think are the negatives of staying in a short-term rental?

Tampa stands out with a 71.6% property value increase over the past five years — 55% higher than the median city in the study. The metro area boasts 16,020 property listings, triple the median, a 44.8% Airbnb occupancy rate, and $52,705 average annual Airbnb revenue.

The top 10 cities to invest in short-term rentals are:

Tampa, FL Orlando, FL Jacksonville, FL Boston, MA Miami, FL Buffalo, NY Columbus, OH Chicago, IL Providence, RI Kansas City, MO

Meanwhile, San Jose is the worst short-term rental city, with a median home sale price of $1,447,955, more than four times the average. San Jose has just 1,296 listed properties, a whopping 76% less than the median, leading to the lowest Rabbu return on investment score in the nation.

The 10 worst short-term rental markets are:

San Jose, CA Birmingham, AL San Antonio, TX Houston, TX Sacramento, CA Raleigh, NC Riverside, CA San Francisco, CA Oklahoma City, OK Pittsburgh, PA

Additionally, Clever surveyed 1,000 Americans and found that 76% have a positive view of Airbnbs. About 60% say short-term rentals are nicer than hotels, and 67% say they're more comfortable.

However, nearly all respondents (96%) saw downsides to short-term rentals, including misleading property descriptions, a lack of on-site help, and safety concerns.

Only 44% see Airbnbs as safer than hotels, a concern likely amplified by increasing crime rates.

Read the full report at: https://listwithclever.com/research/best-short-term-rental-markets

