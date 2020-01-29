Tampa Market: End of an Era- Former Waterfront Trust Property to be Sold Off in Building Lots Feb. 15th
Jan 29, 2020, 13:48 ET
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a real buzz in the air about the upcoming real estate event in the Crystal River area. Gulf Breeze Shores, the 80 acre, Gulf access, waterfront property, formerly held in trust by the Caruth family, is one of the last significant tracts of land on the Withlacoochee River to be developed. It will be offered for sale in large, dockable, waterfront sites for single family homes on February 15th. For more information on the property, visit www.gulfbreezeshores.com. The Withlacoochee is one of the few major navigable rivers that flows into the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa. Like other waterfronts in the region, most of the Withlacoochee was developed decades ago. "Since this was tied up in the trust for so many decades, it's like opening up a time capsule. You don't find properties like this anymore" said Terry Clayton, the managing partner of the project, who has been developing properties for over 30 years in the region.
Learn more about the developer www.gulfbreezeshores.com/about-us/.
The property is wooded with old growth oaks, towering palm trees and pines. The setting is private and quiet with deep water frontage. There will 14 waterfront properties available at the event; averaging near an acre and a half. They are much larger than what one would typically find on this body of water and the prices will be considerably lower than the prevailing market, starting at $89,900 for 1.3 acres. The properties are permitted for dock building, making it an exceptionally rare offering.
- New County Maintained Paved Roads
- No Monthly HOA Dues
- Nicely Wooded with Granddaddy Oaks
- High Speed Internet
- Florida's Nature Coast
- Easy Drive to Tampa
- Minutes to Crystal River Florida
- World Famous Fresh and Salt Water Fishing
- Deep Water Dockable
- Bring Your Own Builder
- No Time Frame to Build
The surrounding area draws visitors from all over the country, learn more about the area here www.gulfbreezeshores.com/area-info/. Crystal River and Homosassa Springs are famous for snorkeling and Scalloping. Much of the region is forever- wild parkland, honeycombed with hiking trails and waterways. There are beaches and coastal towns lined with shops and restaurants to explore and fun community festivals; and on any given day, you'll find people gathering along the water's edge. Watching sunsets is practically a local sport.
For more information about the Gulf Breeze Shores Grand Opening visit www.gulfbreezeshores.com or call 888-873-2328.
Offered by Gulf Atlantic Land Sales LLC Broker
SOURCE Gulf Atlantic Land Sales, LLC Broker
Share this article