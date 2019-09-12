Tampa Personal Injury Attorney Hendrik Uiterwyk Named to The Best Lawyers in America© 2020

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa personal injury attorney Hendrik "Henk" Uiterwyk of Abrahamson & Uiterwyk has been selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2020 in the field of Personal Injury Litigation-Plaintiffs.

The Best Lawyers in America recognizes the top 4% of practicing attorneys in the U.S. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 94,000 industry leading lawyers from around the world are eligible to vote.

For the 2020 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, more than eight million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 62,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."

Representing clients in the Tampa Bay area in personal injury law, wrongful death, product liability, and maritime law, Hendrik Uiterwyk is a member of The National Top 100 Trial Lawyers organization and was named to Super Lawyers for 2017-2018.

Uiterwyk is also a past recipient of the Florida Justice Association Jon E. Krupnick Award, which is awarded annually to a trial lawyer whose efforts on behalf of a particular client reflect relentless commitment, perseverance and fortitude to seek justice and achieve success through all obstacles and legal roadblocks encountered.

Abrahamson & Uiterwyk represents people who have been injured in accidents throughout Florida, with principal offices in Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and New Port Richey. The firm has 10 attorneys and 40 legal staff experienced in protecting the rights of injury victims, including those injured in car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, slip and falls, and all other serious injury accidents.

