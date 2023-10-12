Tampa population boom causes rapid sales and high demand at Bayshore condo

Altura's luxury units nearing capacity as developer unveils new pricing

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altura Bayshore, a luxury condominium development by The Ronto Group, has become a standout feature of the burgeoning South Tampa neighborhood. The 23-story tower now boasts 73 units, with only a limited number of residences still available, starting at $2 million.

The remarkable pace at which these units have been selling underscores the deep desirability of Altura Bayshore and its enviable location. Buyers are seizing the opportunity to secure a slice of luxury living in the highly coveted South Tampa area.

Altura Bayshore's sales reflect the remarkable influx of individuals and families choosing to make Tampa their new home. According to the latest data from the U.S. Census, Florida ranks #1 in total net migration , welcoming nearly 450,000 new residents last year, and this surge in population can be attributed to a combination of factors that make Tampa an increasingly attractive destination.

"From its beautiful year-round weather, a thriving job market, affordable cost of living, and a rich cultural scene, Tampa has become a magnet for those seeking a high quality of life," says Anthony Solomon, owner of The Ronto Group.

The development showcases a sleek, modern aesthetic with clean lines and expansive windows that provide you captivating, nearly 360-degree, unobstructed views of Old Hillsborough Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Among its standout features is one of South Tampa's first actual rooftop pools, perched 23 stories above the ground, offering residents an unparalleled view of the Bayshore area.

Inside Altura Bayshore, the residences range in size from 2,443 to 3,575 square feet and boast hand-selected features, curated by interior designer Beasley and Henley of Winter Park including quartz countertops, European frameless cabinetry, and high-end Thermador stainless steel appliances.

Altura Bayshore is ideally situated a block off of the highly sought-after Bayshore Boulevard, offering residents convenient access to the cultural offerings and vibrant nightlife of South Tampa. To schedule a tour of Altura Bayshore's remaining units, please visit www.alturabayshore.com .

About The Ronto Group

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, The Ronto Group is recognized for its commitment to craftsmanship, luxury, and meticulous planning in condominium development. The group is currently at the forefront of luxury condo development with projects such as The Owen Golden Gate Point, Rosewood Residences Naples, Rosewood Residences Lido Key, Infiniti at The Colony, Omega Bonita Bay, and Quattro at Naples Square. For more information, please visit www.ronto.com .

SOURCE Altura Bayshore