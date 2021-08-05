Tampa Thyroid, Parathyroid Surgeons Among Best 2021-22 U.S. News & World Report

This recognition is largely credited to the best-in-class surgeons from the Norman Parathyroid Center and Clayman Thyroid Center. Tweet this

This recognition is largely credited to the best-in-class surgeons from the Norman Parathyroid Center and Clayman Thyroid Center who account for the majority of all ENT cases treated at TGH for the past 18 years, and 95% of Endocrine Surgery/Endocrinology. Until recently, these world-renowned surgeons performed all of their thyroid and parathyroid surgery at TGH, performing nearly 5000 endocrine operations annually, more than any other hospital in the nation. The surgeons have a global reputation and international reach with just over 50% of patients traveling from outside the state of Florida for expert surgical care of thyroid cancer, and parathyroid gland tumors.

The thyroid and parathyroid surgeons recently added the nation's highest volume adrenal surgeon and is the world's highest volume center for surgery of thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal tumors and cancers. The four centers of endocrine surgery excellence are:

Norman Parathyroid Center: https://www.parathyroid.com

Clayman Thyroid Center: https://www.thyroidcancer.com

Suh Scarless Thyroid Surgery: https://www.scarless-thyroid.com

Carling Adrenal Center: https://www.adrenal.com

All four endocrine surgery specialties and their surgeons will soon unite under one roof, operating primarily at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, HCA Healthcare announced last month . In a $50 million expansion of the Memorial Hospital of Tampa campus, this new 75,000 square-foot facility is slated to start welcoming thyroid cancer, adrenal, and parathyroid patients by January of 2022. https://www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

"TGH has been a great home for my surgeons and my patients for many years" stated Dr Jim Norman, founder of the Norman Parathyroid Center and CEO of the Institute. "Having our hospital named one of the best in the country, and the best in Florida year after year for the operations we perform is a testament to the great work our thyroid and parathyroid surgeons do and the great team we have assembled at TGH. We are in the process of transferring that surgical expertise and patient-first care to the new Hospital for Endocrine Surgery when it opens this winter."

"This award is shared by every member of our operating team. Each member's professionalism and dedication to the care of our patients is what makes our center of excellence" said Dr Gary Clayman, founder and chief of surgery at the Clayman Thyroid Center, the source of more than 95% of thyroid operations at TGH in the recent past. "We instituted a very personalized approach to thyroid cancer treatment that we have become known for nationally and internationally. Patients come from all over the globe for our expert thyroid and parathyroid care and we are looking forward to continuing this excellence when we move to a new hospital."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals rewards based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, surgical volume, among other care-related indicators.

About Norman Parathyroid Center: Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 4,000 parathyroid tumor operations annually. Well known for cure rates over 99% via an operation that typically lasts about 20 minutes, the Norman Parathyroid Center's success centers on a teamwork approach by the most experienced parathyroid surgeons in the world. https://www.parathyroid.com

About Clayman Thyroid Center: Founded in 2016 by Dr Gary Clayman, one of the nation's best-known and most experienced thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Clayman Thyroid Center provides personalized thyroid surgical care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness, and cosmetic and functional outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care. https://www.thyroidcancer.com

Contact:

Julie Pinkham, Director of Marketing

Norman Parathyroid Center

[email protected]

(941) 468-3002

SOURCE Norman Parathyroid Center

Related Links

www.parathyroid.com

