Tampa Thyroid Surgeon Selected as Finalist for Prestigious Tampa Bay Business Women Awards

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rashmi Roy, senior thyroid surgeon at the Clayman Thyroid Center operating at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, has been selected as a finalist for Tampa Bay Business & Wealth's Business Women Awards by an outside panel of judges. The awards program received nearly 300 unique nominations and narrowed it down to just three finalists in the health & wellness category.

"Women empowerment starts with the magic that happens when a woman realizes that not only does she belong in the room, but there is a seat at the table with her name on it." Dr. Rashmi Roy, senior thyroid surgeon at the Clayman Thyroid Center, operating exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida.

The award comes at the end of Thyroid Disease Awareness Month, recognized by Dr. Roy and the Clayman Thyroid Center through a series of expertly published articles and resources during the month of January.

The Tampa Bay Business Women Awards is a unique awards program, created by Tampa Bay Business & Wealth Magazine, to recognize distinguished women leaders whose dedication to their industries and communities deserves particular recognition. Judges looked at business and professional success, community involvement and mentorship as pillars in their judging.

Dr. Roy was recognized for her experience and expertise in thyroid surgery, as well as for her significant achievements as a woman in a male dominated field. She is believed to be the highest volume female thyroid surgeon in the world, operating exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery.

"Women empowerment starts with the magic that happens when a woman realizes that not only does she belong in the room, but there is a seat at the table with her name on it," says Dr. Roy. "There's a ripple effect that happens when a woman recognizes and owns her identity and innate power and finds a way to maneuver beyond the "gatekeepers"."

Dr. Roy's leadership and innovation were strong suits in her nomination. She recently began a free thyroid screening program which brings quick and efficient thyroid ultrasounds to the local community. Her first thyroid screening initiative was held at a women's wellness retreat in August 2022 where 49% of the women screened were found to have significant thyroid growths that required follow-up. The following day, Dr. Roy personally called each of those women and went over their ultrasound findings with them in detail with five women requiring surgery for potential thyroid cancer. Additional events are scheduled this year at Berkeley Preparatory School and a number of employer-sponsored health expos.

Dr. Roy launched an educational YouTube channel in 2021 with the goal of informing those suffering from thyroid disease. The channel is heavily focused on thyroid goiters (enlarged thyroid) that require surgery, but also addresses thyroid cancer and how to check your own neck for signs of cancer.

"I stumbled across Dr. Roy's video on how to check yourself for thyroid cancer and figured I'd give it a try," says Sherry G., a recent patient at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery. "Well lo and behold, I felt something, and it prompted me to schedule a follow-up appointment. I ended up having my thyroid removed and the pathology came back as cancerous. If I hadn't come across Dr. Roy's channel, I would've had no idea. One sixty second video literally saved my life."

Dr. Roy says she is passionate about providing these types of resources to not only the local Tampa community, but to the masses she can reach through the internet. "No one's access to quality healthcare should be limited by geography," she said.

Dr. Roy joined the Clayman Thyroid Center in 2018 and has helped it to become the nation's highest volume thyroid surgery practice. She has helped increase the number of patients seeking an evaluation for thyroid surgery by 77% over the past 12 months.

"The timing of Dr. Roy's selection for this award is very exciting," says Dr. Jim Norman, one of the founders of the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery. "The Clayman Thyroid Center set a record last week with 101 new patients seeking evaluation for thyroid surgery in a single week. This is certainly due in part to Dr. Roy's efforts to grow her program and the practice."

The Clayman Thyroid Center is a full-service thyroid surgery practice, performing more than 2,000 thyroid operations annually. It specializes in all types of thyroid surgery, including scarless robotic thyroid surgery. The Clayman Thyroid Center moved into its new home at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in 2022, uniting with its sister surgeons at the Norman Parathyroid Center and Carling Adrenal Center to become the world's highest volume endocrine surgery practice. The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a first-of-its-kind facility, solely dedicated to the surgical treatment of thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal tumors and cancers.

About the Clayman Thyroid Center:

Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness and cosmetic, and functional, outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.

www.thyroidcancer.com | (813) 940-3130

About the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers.

www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

Media Contact:

Julie Canan

(941) 468-3002

[email protected]

SOURCE Clayman Thyroid Center