Tampa's Rosa Leon Realty Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

TAMPA, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosa Leon Realty LLC today announced that it has chosen to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® System and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Rosa Leon. Under the leadership of broker/owner Rosa Leon and her son Yandy Estrada, the brokerage will integrate the global franchisor's comprehensive platform, market relevance and size, to build on its reputation for delivering extraordinary experiences to home buyers and sellers in the Bradenton, Clearwater, and Tampa metro areas. As a bi-lingual office, Leon and her team also plan to leverage the strength of the CENTURY 21® brand within Hispanic cultures and communities they serve.

"We are committed to the people we serve every day. The CENTURY 21 Real Estate mission to transform from transactional to experiential aligns perfectly with our dedication to providing memorable moments along every step of the home buying and selling process," added Leon. "We look forward to leveraging the power and reputation of the CENTURY 21 brand to accelerate our market share as we take our company and family of agents to a new level of leadership."

"We are excited to welcome Rosa and her team to the C21® family.Her mindset to deliver the extraordinary and grow her business is just the right match to our company's overall strategy," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "She is a fearless leader who thrives on being relentless on behalf of her affiliated agents and the communities they serve. We look forward to helping her and her company achieve their goals and aspirations."

About CENTURY 21 Rosa Leon Realty

CENTURY 21 Rosa Leon Realty is a full-service real estate company in the Bradenton, Clearwater, and Tampa real estate markets. The office is located at 5221 Erhlich Rd., Suite B, Tampa, FL 33624.

CENTURY 21 Rosa Leon Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 9,700 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 82 countries and territories worldwide with more than 127,000 independent sales professionals.



Media Contact:

Peter L. Mosca

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, for CENTURY 21 Rosa Leon

732.841.4778

peter.mosca@century21.net

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Rosa Leon Realty

