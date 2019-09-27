Tamper Evident Seal Manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, Discusses Tamper Evident Seal Best Practices

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamper evident seals are a valuable security tool in a host of different industries. Everything from airlines to the largest shipping companies use security seals and are counting on them to do their job– to protect and secure. Tamper evident seal manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses tamper evident seals best practices to ensure that you get the most out of your security seal.

Upon receiving your security seal shipment, you should inspect the delivery and ensure that the markings, colors, and serial numbers of the seals are correct and to-order. This is a crucial time to notice any discrepancies or order mishaps, so you can quickly contact the supplier to get anything mishaps rectified immediately, rather than finding out something is wrong weeks later.

While keeping your security seals in storage, inventory them in a safe and secure place. Access to the seal supply should be limited to those who need it, such as appointed inspectors and seal applicators. The release of any seal should be diligently marked down by the serial number to ensure they are being tracked effectively. This practice will also allow you to keep track of the security seal stock numbers and seal inventory. Keeping an accurate inventory ensures that you'll always have a sufficient amount of seals on hand.

When using and handling the security seals, designated persons should know the specific functions of the seal, such as its locking mechanism, removal process, and how any other seal features work. During application any discrepancies in the seal or its condition should be dutifully marked down or inspected to ensure their security and longevity. Every seal removed should be completely destroyed for security purposes.

Inspecting the security seals should be a regular activity involving a thorough overview of seal integrity and condition at locking points. Any evidence of potential tampering, such as markings or damage beyond normal wear, should be reported and marked during inspections. Locked seals should be inspected during handover to another company as well as during routine check-ups of long-term seals.

Keeping regular records of security seals is an essential practice for their effectiveness. Application of the seal must involve documenting the serial number, issue date, issuer details, and the location the seal has been applied to. During removal, documentation must match prior serial numbers while noting the seal-removal date and location. This location could be a transit point or a final destination, depending on the situation.

Security seals are a highly effective security tool, but they still must be maintained and tracked to reach maximum reliability. Following the best practices above will ensure you're getting the most out of your security seals at all times.

