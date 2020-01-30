PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamper evident seal manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, provides 7 ways to use fixed length plastic truck seals .

As the name implies, plastic truck seals were originally created to seal truck and trailer doors to increase security in the transportation industry. However, other industries have picked up on the versatility of plastic truck seals and have used them to meet a variety of needs. Some additional uses for plastic truck seals include:

Exporting animal pelts. New York State requires bobcat, otter, fisher, and marten pelts to be tagged before exporting. Other states require different species to be tagged, but they have requirements as well. Therefore, the best bet is to tag all pelts before transportations, and plastic truck seals are an ideal choice.

Tagging trees. Fixed length plastic seals help agriculturalists manage their tree inventory. They can tag their trees using seals with printed serial codes and barcodes for easy inventory management.

Managing boats and their moorings. Harbormasters can utilize plastic seals to match boats to their moorings, which will be paired by using the same tags. Tags can also be used to indicate which mooring has passed inspection. Plastic seals are a good choice for tagging boats and moorings because they are lightweight, often flexible, and will not rust when wet.

Identifying lobster traps. Fixed length plastic seals are required for commercial fishermen to tag and identify their lobster traps. This is another scenario where plastic is a better choice than a metal tag.

Tracking equipment parts. Equipment manufacturers can use fixed length plastic truck seals to track parts during shipment. Their low cost factor makes them a good choice for this job.

Equipment inspections. Industries that rely on heavy equipment can use fixed length plastic seals to mark that equipment has passed inspection and is safe to use.

Taxidermy. Taxidermists label their hides with plastic seals to track them through the process of mounting and tanning.

Plastic truck seals are versatile, making them a good choice for a multitude of industries. They also come in a variety of colors, strengths, and customization options to better suit any organization's needs.

