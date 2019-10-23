Tamper Evident Seal Supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, Discusses Tamper Evident Seal Requirements for Manufacturers

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers of tamper evident seals have to follow a series of regulations regarding the storage and use of high security seals. In order to comply with C-TPAT regulations for seal manufacturers, certain procedures must be adhered to and standards met to be eligible for expedited processing across the U.S. and Mexico. Tamper evident seal supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses all of the requirements for tamper evident seal manufacturers below. Read on for more information about the variety of requirements outlined and how to meet them.

Seal Requirements for Manufacturers

Tamper evident seal manufacturers must be familiar with a few strict protocols to maintain the high-security seals' integrity. First and foremost, the seals must be properly stored and secured by the manufacturer until they are to be released to a carrier. At the manufacturer's point of origin, high security, ISO-certified seals must be attached while loading. There should be trustworthy and reliable security systems for the security seals, ensuring their serial numbers, weight, style, and quantity all line up with the proper order and customs.

In order to maintain seal integrity, a seal log should be used to track all security seal numbers as they are issued, used, and removed accordingly. The sealed cargo must be accompanied by the proper paperwork for shipment, including manifests and bills of lading, if needed. This paperwork should include all of the necessary information regarding the security seals. All of these steps will ensure that the security seals are being used and tracked properly as security tools, along with mitigating risk and delays with proper paperwork and storage.

Maintaining Seal Integrity for Manufacturers

In addition to the protocols outlined above, there are some additional practices that seal manufacturers must abide by to maintain the security seal integrity. One of the most crucial practices to maintaining seal security is limiting access to the seals to trusted parties. Seals must be affixed by trust manufacturing entities, who are most often trained security employees familiar with the security system of the seals and the proper procedures in handling them.

Alongside restricted seal access, seals should be properly and securely stored in a safe place, adhered with the proper locking technology. Seals should only be removed from this area if they are going to be distributed. In addition to this, this area should understandably have limited access well, likely only to those involved in and familiar with the security seal process. As stated above, a log must be used to keep track of the seals coming and going at all times, requiring trustworthy and responsible employees to understand security seal logging methods.

The procedures and regulations surrounding the manufacturing and storage of security seals make it a detail-oriented business, and employees must be aware of those detailed processes. Following regulations is good business practice and will ensure your seals have an easier process through shipment and their functional lifespan.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting & Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing

Related Links

https://seals.com

