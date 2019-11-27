Tamper Evident Seals Manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, Shares 4 Types of Seals to Help Secure Voting Machines

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casting a vote is one of the most patriotic things one can do, and the entire integrity of our voting system is dependent on a lot of logistics that go on behind the scenes. Election Day is one that demands high-security considerations, and no expense can be spared when protecting ballots, machine integrity, and the whole voting set-up from any potential tampering. The average voter will likely not even notice the large role security seals play in keeping the voting machines secure. Tamper evident seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, shares 4 different types of seals that can help to secure voting machines on Election Day.

Strap Seal: A strap seal is a simple but powerful security tool made to secure through loops to indicate any potential tampering. Strap seals can be especially useful on Election Day's voting machines, where there are a lot of technical inner workings that allow the machines to function effectively and submit votes fairly. Utilizing strap seals, election officials can secure voting machine motherboard covers and panels to deter any unauthorized access and prevent accidental opening of the machines, which could lead to technical problems. A strap seal can be metal or plastic, and serves as a low-level deterrent of tampering.

Padlock Seal: Padlock seals are another way to secure election materials and voting machines. Security on Election Day is primarily about ensuring there is no corruption in the voting process, and padlock seals can help achieve fair, honest election results. The padlock seal can be metal or plastic body, and it provides a higher level of security than a strap seal. Being slightly more secure than the former, the padlock seal is ideal for keeping key pieces of the voting machines sealed to prevent access by unauthorized persons.

Wire Cable Seal: The wire cable seal is another popular security seal used on Election Day. With a thin wire and a variety of sealing mechanisms to choose from, they're a versatile seal that can fit through nearly any hole to secure switches, panels, and doors on and inside voting machines. Wire cable seals come in your choice of wire strength and material, but on Election Day security concerns are at their highest, so it's wise to utilize the highest-security regime as possible.

Tamper-Evident Tape: Tamper-evident tape is one of the most valuable security tools during the election season. Unlike the seals above, it's a sealing mechanism that cannot be easily removed without people noticing. Tamper-evident tape is a brilliant way to secure voting machines from ill-intentioned tampering. On Election Day, it's necessary for security tape to be on any surface that cannot be sealed with a security seal, as well as any surface that needs an extra layer of security. Security tape is sold in a cost-effective roll, and comes in a variety of different adhesive finishes with residue or non-residue removal signs to indicate tampering.

The right to vote is a key part of being a citizen. Election Day is the one day we can exercise that right, so anyone would want to ensure their vote is being cast honestly and fairly. Security seals play an important role in protecting our democracy by keeping your vote safe and secure.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

