Tamper Evident Seals Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Discuss Different Uses of Security Labels

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Security seal labels are not just another sticker label. Instead of acting like a normal sticker, the integrity of security labels is protected by being tamper-evident, making them a very special security tool in a variety of industries. Security labels can provide a valuable additional layer of security to everything from documents to boxes; they will show evidence of anyone compromising the integrity or attempting to remove the label based on the residue or void marks left behind by many models. Tamper evident seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses the different ways you can utilize security labels. Check out a few ideas down below.

Classified Documents: Many organizations deal with sensitive or classified documents in the workplace, especially those with client information or future business strategies. Keeping these documents away from unauthorized eyes is a top priority, and the best way to ensure their safety is by applying security seals to folders, cabinets, and stacks that contain sensitive information. If there is any attempt to view them by an unauthorized person, it will be clear from the tamper-evident feature of any security label.

Medicinal Products: Medicinal drugs are both a life-saving and dangerous business, in which security is highly important for the safety of citizens. Safety seals are an important way to guarantee that drug shipments are secured and untampered when they arrive at their intended destination. With the black market and counterfeit drugs as realistic threats to the pharmaceutical industry, security should be on the minds of anybody in the formal drug industry.

Ballot Boxes: Though it may only come around every few years, election day is a high-security process that requires the coordination of thousands of workers, machines, and voters. Security labels play an important role on election day, securing ballot boxes to ensure they remain unopened until votes are to be counted. In this way, they are an essential security tool in preventing election rigging and fraud.

Airplane Security: Another high-security area is on a passenger airplane. With hundreds of people flying thousands of feet in the air, it's critical to the lives and safety of both passengers and crew members to maintain a secure environment. Security labels can be a powerful tool in alerting cabin workers of any unauthorized access to food, cabinets, or even important security or electrical panels. Placing security labels in any place cabin passengers should not have access to can maintain a secure and safe environment.

Security labels are a versatile and smart security tool for any business looking for a low-cost, low-security tamper-evident option. If your business is looking for something to seal any of these things above, in addition to hundreds of other possible uses, then find out more about tamper-evident security labels today.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing

