PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamper evident security seals can be effective when used to protect inventory during the shipment and storage process. However, for seals to be successful, they need to be inspected and handled properly. Tamper evident seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses best practices for tamper evident seal handling and use.

In order to properly handle and use tamper evident security seals, handlers should educate themselves on the specific seals they will be working with. It will be important to know the locking procedure, design, and features of the specific seal they will be using. Additionally, security seals should only be given to authorized personnel to ensure that only trustworthy and prepared individuals come into contact with the seals. These designated individuals should be trained to not only properly handle the seals, but also to accurately document the storage, usage, and final removal of the security seals for future notice.

Before tamper evident security seals can be used, it is important that are inspected. During the initial inspection when the seals are first received, handlers should confirm that the correct quantity, type, color, markings, and numbers are present on the seals. Additionally, any problems that occur or visual damage such as bent hasps, worn holes, or unusual cosmetic conditions that are uncovered should be documented and reported to the vendor. This initial inspection confirms that all security seals are correct before they are put into use, helping to avoid any mishaps that could occur throughout the shipping or storing process due to a damaged seal.

During the shipment process, security seals should be continuously inspected. Not only should the seal be examined upon its arrival, but also at the locking point and at the destination point before removal. If the custody of the merchandise will be changed throughout the shipment process, inspection points should exist each time the custody of the item changes, ensuring that the seals are not only examined visually but also physically tested by pulling or turning the seal to confirm that has remained properly locked and intact. In the event that a security seal appears to be irregular, open, damaged, or does not pass inspection for any reason, it should be replaced and returned to the seal supplier.

During the removal process, it is imperative that all tamper evident security seals are destroyed completely, leaving no parts of the seal intact or in a condition where they can be collected and reused by others. Remember that in order for a seal to be the most effective, proper handling techniques and inspections must be followed at all times.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting & Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

