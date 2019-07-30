Tamper Evident Seals Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Provides a Guide for Container Seal Best Practices

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Properly sealing cargo being shipped across the country or overseas is of the utmost importance for any business. Having secure, reliable container seals on freight shipments ensures that cargo will go from its origin point all the way to its delivery destination without any complications, tampering, or worries regarding security. As with anything, there are a few tips to follow to guarantee that your container seals are doing the best possible job they can for your company. Tamper evident seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, provides a guide to container seal best practices below to help your business optimize the shipping process.

Staying compliant with federal and international shipping guidelines is the number one concern for any shipment traveling a long way from home with checkpoints, storage facilities, transfers, and more awaiting the long journey ahead. Making sure your container seal is properly applied to the cargo container and within the sipping guidelines will streamline your shipping process and make sure your cargo doesn't run into any regulatory issues, a case that could severely delay a shipment. Keeping track of customs and any changes in shipping procedures is key to a smooth shipping process.

Knowing exactly how to place the container seal may be an evident suggestion, but it's important to understand how to properly secure a container seal on to a freight container. Every container has two big doors with two lock rods on each one. The right door is always the first door to be opened, so it makes the most sense to put the container seal on the right lock rod. You can also place a seal on the other door, if you're looking for a stronger deterrent to theft or tampering and are seeking out a calm mind during the shipment process.

Carefully keeping track of the container seal identification number is an essential part of cargo shipping. Every container seal is equipped with its own unique serial number for identification purposes, mainly to record on official documents like your shipments bill of lading and shipment tracking. Seal numbers are often checked to ensure they match the intended shipment, so mis-matched numbers can clearly cause some sort of delay or fine, or even raise concerns of potential tampering or an illegal shipment.

It's important to note that container seals are meant to deter unauthorized access, not completely stop it. A tamper-evident container seal allows shippers to spot an open container seal and submit it as evidence of potential break-ins, the security function of a tamper evident seal in shipping. If your company is seeking more security for its cargo, then higher security seals can be purchased, as well as the application of additional locks on cargo containers, if so desired.

Knowing the ins-and-outs of container seals will ensure that your cargo shipments are up to regulations, sufficiently protected, and well-organized, making on-time shipments more likely and minimizing potential delays ahead of time. Take advantage of these practices to get the most out of your container seal.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

