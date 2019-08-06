PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's day and age, it is important to keep your items protected. Plastic seals are the most commonly used tamper-evident seal for doing so because of their diversity. They can be used to seal various sized trailers, tankers, and containers containing valuable goods.

Tamper Evident Seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, shares tips for choosing the right tamper evident plastic seal to protect your products during shipment and storage.

Understand the Different Variations of Plastic Seals. By understanding the differences in variation of plastic seals, it will be easier to determine which seal best fits your specific needs. Different types include:

Fixed-Length: Fixed-length seals, like plastic truck seals or padlock seals, are highly tamper-evident because of their single locking point. These are considered slightly more secure because the fixed length does not create any opportunity for anyone to take advantage of a loose seal strap by cutting it off and reapplying the seal after tampering. Any attempt at breaking the seal becomes completely obvious with a fixed-length seal.

Adjustable-Length: These plastic seals are amongst the most versatile and are available in an abundance of lengths and strengths. However, when using an adjustable length plastic seal, if the seal is not cinched tight enough, there is a potential for tampering to be hidden. But, if you take the proper securing measures, locking and monitoring the seal closely, you can avoid this. Adjustable-length seals are advantageous over fixed length when securing large or irregularly-shaped items.

Know The Seal Strength You Need. The strength of your seal is a very important factor to consider. Some seals break at less than 15 pounds of force and are typically used to for sealing items such as first aid kids and fire extinguishers, while others break at more than 150 pounds of force. In order to determine the strength needed, analyze what exactly you are protecting and then select the appropriate seal strength.

Discuss With an Expert. If you ever have any questions or concerns when buying a tamper evident plastic seal, you can always contact a supplier or retailer. American Casting and Manufacturing has almost 100 years of experience manufacturing and distributing plastic seals of all varieties.

Choosing the appropriate tamper evident plastic seal is essential when securing and shipping precious cargo. Take these tips into consideration when choosing the right tamper evident seal for the job.

About American Casting and Manufacturing:

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

