Tamper Seal Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Explains Metal Usage in Seal Applications

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most popular seal types is the plastic security seal. While it's an effective and cost-friendly seal option for many security uses, there are often operation, legal or business demands that warrant a heavier seal. Enter the metal security seal. Tamper seal supplier and expert, American Casting & Manufacturing, explains the benefits of metal usage in seal applications down below.

According to American Casting & Manufacturing, metal security seals are a high-security alternative to plastic security seals, and often times come with similar customization options, so metal seal users may still utilize the color coordination and unique numbering schemes that plastic seals provide. All metal seals are higher security than plastic seals, but there are distinct types of metal seals:

Bolt Seals: Bolt seals are the most high security seal on the market, and that's for good reason. For one, they cannot be removed without bolt cutters, unlike many other seals that are removable by hand. In addition, bolt seals are solid metal construction, making their security unparalleled in the shipping industry. Bolt seals have to be ISO certified as high-security if they are making their way overseas.

Cable Seals: Cable seals are another high-security option for tamper-evident seals. With a variety of lengths and cable diameters, your business can decide how strong and resistant your cable seals need to be to fulfill your security needs. Thicker cable seals have high-security certification, since they have a very high break strength. All cable seals are removable with a cable cutter, so they, like bolt seals, require a tool to take off.

Padlock Seals: Metal padlock seals are another metal security seal option for businesses. This padlock seal is an alternative to plastic padlock seals, which usually are fitted with a plastic body and wire locking mechanism or an all plastic body and locking mechanism. Metal padlock seals are all metal, making them less susceptible to elemental damage. These seals are especially customizable because they can be removable by hand with scored wire or by cutters with unscored wire.

Wire Seals: Wire seals are a common security seal consisting of a wire and a locking mechanism, the two most common being a compression style or a self-locking one. Wire seals are made of a thinner metal than cable seals, so they come with a lower break strength, but they are more cost effective. The wire comes in a variety of lengths, but only one thin diameter of your business's choice between galvanized, stainless steel, and copper wire.

Metal security seals are a great alternative to plastic security seals. They have a higher break strength, many of the same customization options, and different models equipped with various locking mechanisms, depending on business security needs. Find out which metal security seal is right for your security regime today.

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

