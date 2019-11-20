Tamper Seal Supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, Discusses Three Padlock Seal Types and Their Benefits

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The word "padlock" is synonymous with concepts of security and safety. But there is a great deal to know about the types of padlocks that exist. It is well known that the padlock seal is a small but powerful security tool for a variety of industries across the business world. Its functionality is diverse, ranging from securing utility meters and drums to airline beverage carts and first aid kits. Why is such a small security seal so popular? First – diversity- padlock seals are available in a variety of different types, so they can fit perfectly to the security needs of any business. But there is more….Tamper seal supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses three padlock seal types and their various benefits below to create a broader understanding of their potential usage.

Plastic body padlock seal: The plastic padlock seal is a light-duty tamper-evident security seal mainly utilized in securing cabinets, carts, drums, utility meters, and more small-scale security needs. The plastic padlock seal has an entire body made of plastic, and comes in a variety of locking mechanism models to ensure it fits your business's security needs. Every padlock seal is self-locking, and can be easily removed by hand. Plastic padlock seals come in a wide variety of colors and are marked with a unique serial number for your security tracking needs. These are easy, light-weight seals ideal for deterring public entry into secured areas of an office, hospital room, or plane, among many other uses.

Metal body padlock seal: The metal body padlock seal is an all metal padlock seal. Being made of more durable material than plastic, it can withstand exposure to sunlight and harsh elements more than its plastic brethren. Metal padlocks, similar to plastic padlocks, are also marked with unique serial numbers, but due to their metal construction are only available in one metal-finish color. The metal padlock seal has a higher break strength, making it suited to slightly more heavy-duty security needs on a small-scale. In addition, metal padlock seals can be customized according to how you want to remove them– they can be made as removable by hand, or for higher security purposes, removable by wire cutters.

Wire padlock seal: Wire padlock seals are a cost efficient mix of the two types of padlock seals discussed above. A wire padlock seal has a plastic body and a wire sealing mechanism, combining the best of both worlds into one strong security seal. The plastic body makes the wire seals ideal for color-coded security regimes, as they are available in a wide variety of colors to fit your business's needs. However, just like metal seals, the wire seal can be scored or unscored, allowing the client to choose if they want to remove the seal by hand or by cutters, with the latter providing higher security. The wire seal combines the best features of both plastic seals and metal seals, and are just as cost-efficient with higher security potential.

Padlock seals are a great tamper-evident, low-cost seal for any low-strength security use. It's customization and various models, outlined above, make it a favorite seal for a variety of industries. See if one of these padlock seals fulfills a security need at your business today.

